After Illumination hit the gold mine with The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year, rumors started circling about the development of a Legend of Zelda movie. The popular action-adventure game franchise has been around for a long time now and is one of the most beloved video game franchises. Fans were eagerly waiting for a confirmation on the project for quite some time.

However, Illumination's CEO, Chris Meledandri, recently debunked the claims of any Legend of Zelda film while speaking to TheWrap. He said that he did not know where the rumors came from and there was no such film being developed.

"I don’t know where that came from,...I mean I can understand how people would surmise all sorts of things because obviously, we’ve had a great experience working together. My relationship with Nintendo now includes being on their board of directors, so I understand how people can surmise these things. But in terms of the specifics, that was just something that I’ve been hearing lots of reports. This is just about what’s next between Nintendo and Illumination."

In a funny twist of events, fans took to Twitter to claim that the Illuminati CEO was diverting fans from the topic of Legend of Zelda. In fact, many fans came forward to claim that the movir was indeed on its way and that the company and the production house are currently bluffing.

Many Twitter fans firmly believe that Legend of Zelda is on the way

As pointed out by many fans with examples from other franchises or releases, there have been such cases of marketing where the companies or production houses denied the existence of a project to raise excitement. This was most recently seen in the promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Andrew Garfield previously confirmed that he was not a part of the film.

Fans cited many such examples as they rained their opinion on Twitter, claiming that Legend of Zelda would arrive from one studio or another.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users also pointed out how the film could actually be handled by another studio since that it falls under Universal currently.

It will be some time before any confirmation comes from the studio or the people involved in the process. As such, fans will be hoping they are right about this one.

