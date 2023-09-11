“He’s simply appreciating her dancing”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans defend him against the SEVEN singer following a female dancer on TikTok

BTS’ Jungkook's fans have stepped up to defend the singer after he followed a female dancer on TikTok. Ever since Bangtan's maknae made his TikTok account public to fans, he has been sharing his favorite videos, reacting to fan edits and videos, and just enjoying the variety of content available.

However, making his account public has led to a certain section of BTS’ Jungkook's fans scrutinizing his TikTok account activity, including leaving hateful messages on certain accounts.

The 26-year-old BTS member follows a wide range of people, but a certain section of fans have taken offense to the fact that he is following a female dancer who goes by the username @sjbleau and have urged their fellow friends to act more maturely.

A fan of BTS’ maknae Jungkook's, @RoyalJungkookie, wrote, "y’all are so weird about jungkook following that woman on tiktok… she’s literally a dancer???? most of his follow list is dancers, shaming him for following her and shaming her for posting s*xy videos is disgusting, he’s a grown man and he’s simply appreciating her dancing?????"

BTS' Jungkook's fan addresses the hate he received for following a female dancer on TikTok (Image via Twitter/@RoyalJungkookie)

BTS’ Jungkook's fans urge others to be respectful towards people the SEVEN singer follows on TikTok

BTS’ Jungkook is the biggest advocate of supporting good talent, irrespective of gender or background. The SEVEN singer follows a bunch of artists, from musicians to dancers, K-pop artists, and content creators.

ARMYs noticed that BTS’ Jungkook followed an ace dancer who goes by the username @sjbleau and occasionally likes her content as well. However, fans noticed that a certain section of them were quite negative towards the female dancer.

Hence, ARMYs felt the need to defend @sjbleau and educate fans to treat others respectfully, especially women BTS’ Jungkook follows on TikTok.

In fact, @sjbleau addressed the issue on TikTok with her own response to the hate with the caption, “How do you sleep with the hate you’re getting because JK follows you.”

Notably, the majority of ARMYs are hopeful that Jungkook and @sjbleau will collaborate on a dance video in the future.

BTS’ Jungkook dazzles on the cover of Dazed UK

Expand Tweet

On September 11, Dazed UK took to social media to reveal their latest cover photo with BTS’ maknae Jungkook. The Euphoria singer showcases his superstar visuals in a stylish black leather jacket without a shirt and a prominent lip piercing.

He is holding onto a steering wheel with a nonchalant gaze, serving the classic bad boy image. ARMYs have noticed that his birthmark, a scar, was prominently visible on the cover photo, and fans loved the fact that Dazed UK retained his natural beauty.

Notably, BTS member Jungkook is the first K-pop act in history to be on the cover of the original Dazed UK magazine. Dazed UK magazine is a British magazine founded in 1991 that covers a plethora of entertainment verticals like fashion, films, music, art, and literature and is published twice a month.

The magazine is sold out at the time of writing, and the publishers are working on restocking it to make it available to fans.