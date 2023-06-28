"He's doing well"- John Boyega gives Jamie Foxx health update after 'medical complication'

After an initial delay, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega's They Cloned Tyrone is all set to premiere on July 14, 2023. However, Jamie Foxx recently suffered a health scare when the veteran actor did not turn up for the Hollywood premiere of their film. According to reports, the 55-year-old actor was recovering from a "medical complication," as confirmed by Boyega while talking to People.

This comes as good news for the fans, who are eagerly waiting for the Juel Taylor film. According to Boyega, who spoke to Foxx on the phone recently, Foxx needs some more time and privacy before he returns to the limelight. The 31-year-old Star Wars actor said that the veteran actor is "doing well."

"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro...He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return," Boyega said.

Boyega added that he'll be waiting for Foxx while the latter recovers.

"I gave him the well wishes directly...I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro..."I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!...I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best," he added.

Other co-stars of Jamie Foxx also commented on the situation and wished the actor a fulfilling recovery.

"He's doing amazing. I promise you"- Co-producer Datari Turner on Jamie Foxx's health

While many fans of Foxx may have been scared for the actor, the co-producer of They Cloned Tyrone, Datari Turner, who produced the film alongside Jamie Foxx, confirmed that there was no need to worry.

"He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon," Turner said.

Moreover, Foxx's co-star Teyonah Parris, who plays Yo-Yo in the upcoming film, commented about Foxx saying she wished him "all the recovery and healing" and said that it was "such an honor to work with him."

"He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun,...We would never work. We all just had fun laughing and partying," Parris said.

They Cloned Tyrone will be the second film starring Jamie Foxx that will release after this "medical complication," with the first being God Is a Bullet.

The critically acclaimed Jamie Foxx is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the legendary Ray Charles in Ray, which also earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, alongside other major accolades like the BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Golden Globe Award.

He was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his brilliant portrayal in Collateral. Foxx is also known for his music career, which saw him bag two number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

They Cloned Tyrone will premiere on July 14, 2023, on Netflix.

