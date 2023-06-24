"He sounds quite transphobic": David Fisman's cisgender tweet controversy explained as University of Toronto professor garners backlash

University of Toronto faculty epidemiologist David Fisman, known on Twitter as David CisMan is on the receiving end of major social media backlash. On Wednesday, June 21, David posted a viral tweet that simply contained the word, "cis" repeated 70 times. David Fisman's Twitter bio is also the word "cis", repeated 40 times.

Although the comments under his original tweet were restricted to only the people he follows on the platform, the tweet was reposted by multiple Twitter handles. On a re-post of the tweet by @libsoftiktok, netizens called out David for being "childish" and alleged that his tweet was provocative and offensive. The tweet comes after "cis" was confirmed as a Twitter slur by Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Minutes after he tweeted the viral "cis" tweet, he quote re-tweeted the same tweet and called himself an "overindulged manchild." He also replied in the comments section that he was loving the other quote re-tweets that mostly criticized his tweet.

David CisMan @DFisman Do me a favour, you spoiled, stunted, unloved, overindulged manchild Do me a favour, you spoiled, stunted, unloved, overindulged manchild

David CisMan @DFisman Love the quote tweets Love the quote tweets 😊

Netizens label David Fisman a "5-year old"

David Fisman's original tweet went on to amass over 7.3 million views. The tweet was quote retweeted on the platform by the popular Twitter account, Libs of TikTok. The re-tweet received over 5.4 million views.

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok David CisMan @DFisman cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis cis This is a Professor at @UofT . Imagine going into debt to get educated by him twitter.com/dfisman/status… This is a Professor at @UofT. Imagine going into debt to get educated by him twitter.com/dfisman/status… https://t.co/VXkvtwmozr

Under the re-tweet by Libs of TikTok, Netizens commented that David Fisman was a "toddler' and a "coward." Some users even tagged the University of Toronto's official Twitter handle.

James Gillespie @gillespiejames_ @libsoftiktok @UofT This is legit what toddlers do when they're told they can't say a naughty word @libsoftiktok @UofT This is legit what toddlers do when they're told they can't say a naughty word

LynyrdsMom @Lynyrds_Mom @libsoftiktok @UofT He’s really into putting a label on that which doesn’t need a label. @libsoftiktok @UofT He’s really into putting a label on that which doesn’t need a label.

Lisa @LMCA73 @libsoftiktok @UofT This kind of stunt is to be expected from a 5 year old. Not an adult man and especially not a Professor @libsoftiktok @UofT This kind of stunt is to be expected from a 5 year old. Not an adult man and especially not a Professor

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 @HarmfulOpinion @libsoftiktok @UofT Has a MPH from Harvard, yet he still doesn’t comprehend that you can say ‘cis’ on this platform. You just can’t use it as a pejorative in the hopes of antagonizing or diminishing others. @libsoftiktok @UofT Has a MPH from Harvard, yet he still doesn’t comprehend that you can say ‘cis’ on this platform. You just can’t use it as a pejorative in the hopes of antagonizing or diminishing others. https://t.co/Up1nBnTLY5

Under David's original tweet, those who were allowed to comment were supportive of the tweet and thanked David for making them laugh. The entire thread was filled with a lot of humorous cis-related jokes.

veganlovebunny @veganlovebunny @DFisman This is how you react to that tweet. @DFisman This is how you react to that tweet. 😘

RobinL 🚶‍♀️🇨🇦🇺🇦💔 @WalkinRobinL 🏻 🏻 🏻 @DFisman This looks cicspiciously like a next level troll. Just let me say, cistacular and keep up the good work @DFisman This looks cicspiciously like a next level troll. Just let me say, cistacular and keep up the good work 😊👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/DzvxuMyMXG

David Fisman is a Harvard alumnus

According to a link provided on David Fisman's Twitter bio, he is a faculty member at the University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health. David is a tenured full member professor working in the epidemiology division of the institution. He also serves as a consultant in infectious diseases at the University Health Network.

David N. Fisman's research interests are detailed as follows -- epidemiology of infectious diseases, mathematical modeling and simulation, and decision analysis and cost-effectiveness analysis. His primary teaching responsibilities include Epidemiology I, Epidemiology of Infections Diseases, and Mathematical Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases.

In 2003, Fisman received the GlaxoSmithKline Elion Young Investigator Award for his work on mathematical modeling of s*xually transmitted infections. He was also the recipient of a Golden Apple award for teaching at Drexel University School of Public Health. David is in collaboration with local and international partners on modeling the dynamics and economics of s*xually transmitted infections.

David is a Harvard alumnus, having completed his masters in public health at Harvard School of Public Health. He completed his M.D. at the University of Western Ontario. David Fisman was also a part of the Ontario Covid-19 Science advisory table until 2021.

Elon Musk confirmed that "cis" was a slur

The tweet comes after Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted out that the terms "cis" and "cisgender" were confirmed slurs on Twitter. On June 21, user @JamesEsses tweeted about facing online abuse from trans activists after he posted a tweet, where he rejected the word "cis". This tweet went viral, amassing over 11.4 million views.

James Esses @JamesEsses Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me “cissy” and telling me that I am ‘cis’ “whether or not I like it”.



Just imagine if the roles were reversed. Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me “cissy” and telling me that I am ‘cis’ “whether or not I like it”.Just imagine if the roles were reversed.

On the same day, Elon Musk responded to the tweet by saying:

"Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions."

Elon Musk @elonmusk



The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform. @JamesEsses Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions.The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform. @JamesEsses Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform.

The tweet went on to amass over 27 million views.

