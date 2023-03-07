''He wants you to drop a new album'': Twitter can't get enough of Rihanna's baby boy's expression in new Oscars-related tweet

Rihanna recently took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures and a video featuring her baby son.

In her Oscar-related tweet, she joked that her months-old son was not pleased when he discovered that he wouldn't attend the Oscars with his mother but his sibling would. The sibling in question is Rihanna's second baby with whom she is now pregnant.

The pictures from her post feature the 35-year-old hitmaker spending some quality time with her son, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky.

The singer is showing him the music video for her track Lift Me Up, which she will perform at The 95th Academy Awards ceremony on March 12, 2023. The song appears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it has been nominated for Best Original Song. It is a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in August 2020.

The Umbrella singer's post is making the rounds on the internet and fans can't seem to get enough of it. Needless to say, they have taken to Twitter to share hilarious reactions to the tweet.

Twitter can't get enough of Rihanna's baby boy

With over 285.3K likes and 19K retweets, Rihanna's post is going viral on Twitter. All courtesy for the tweet going viral, goes to her baby boy who is seen pouting in the image while looking up at his mama.

As people fawned over the baby's pictures and videos, some wondered if they could babysit the infant. Others said that the child is asking the singer to release another album, which is something the fans have wanted for quite some time now.

HeirToThaThrone @MalachiFyrestar @rihanna @TheAcademy I love his lil cute self so much @rihanna @TheAcademy I love his lil cute self so much ❤️

Amini Fonua @AminiFonua @rihanna

Congrats on the Nom, Mum! @TheAcademy Isn’t it WILD how bubba can understand everything you’re saying, even at that young age?Congrats on the Nom, Mum! @rihanna @TheAcademy Isn’t it WILD how bubba can understand everything you’re saying, even at that young age?Congrats on the Nom, Mum! 🏆

Rihanna previously revealed that she was pregnant with her second child during her performance at the most recent Super Bowl last month. She is yet to make any public comments regarding her second pregnancy.

Niptuck @NipTuckReload @rihanna @TheAcademy Idk about y’all but I heard him say “where’s the album” 🤷🏾‍♂️ @rihanna @TheAcademy Idk about y’all but I heard him say “where’s the album” 🤷🏾‍♂️

J @JordX11 @rihanna @TheAcademy Idk I kinda feel like he’s crying for a new album… @rihanna @TheAcademy Idk I kinda feel like he’s crying for a new album… https://t.co/a0D2oeExuS

Fans, obviously, cannot get enough of her tweet, which alludes to her pregnancy and also gives fans a glimpse of her young son pouting.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in February 2023 at her Super Bowl performance

Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022. She shares the child with rapper ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

The Fenty Beauty founder has not yet revealed the name of her nine-month-old son, saying:

"We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

hourly rihanna @rihannahourlyy she like "u know me as mommy but I’m actually Rihanna" she like "u know me as mommy but I’m actually Rihanna" https://t.co/TgymEUK22l

After keeping him away from the public eye for seven months, the singer introduced her son for the first time through an unexpected TikTok. In a gentle video titled Hacked, she is seen with her son.

Rihanna and Rocky appeared with their baby on the cover of British Vogue last month. The family portrait features the pop singer holding Rocky’s hand as they saunter down the beach with Rocky holding their son in his other arm.

According to a report by People Magazine, the singer took to the stage of the 2023 Super Bowl to reveal her baby bump. With that, she became the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

However, the singer hasn't revealed any other details of her pregnancy.

Catch the legendary pop artist performing her Oscar-nominated track Lift Me Up on March 12, 2023, live at the Oscar award ceremony.

