"He likes that men are like drooling over his woman"— Amber Rose on why Kanye dresses Bianca Censori the way she does

American model and TV personality Amber Rose recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast, where she discussed why Kanye West allegedly dressed his wife, Bianca Censori, in a seemingly provocative manner. In the March 5 episode of the Shannon Sharpe show, she said:

Ad

“Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. This is who he is.”

When asked what it was about Ye that made him want the world to “look at” his woman, Amber replied:

“He wants other men to wanna f**k his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that. He likes that men are like drooling over his woman. That's what he's into. Yeah, he wants all his friends to want to f**k his girlfriend.”

Ad

Rose claimed that Kanye wanted his wife or girlfriend to enter a room and have everyone turn their heads toward her, making her stand out as “the most desirable” woman present.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Louis Vuitton model explained that she did the same for Kanye when she dated him because she was “young” and thought she looked “pretty and cool.” She also mentioned that she didn’t say no to West at that time and wanted him to “buy” her things.

Amber Rose added that when she was with Kanye, she often wore his baggy clothes in public when the Yeezy founder was not around, as she hated dressing like a “wh*re.”

Ad

Exploring Amber Rose’s relationship with Kanye

Amber Rose was in a two-year relationship with Kanye West. They crossed paths in September 2008 when she appeared in Ludacris’ What Them Girls Like music video, and he was impressed by her. She later recalled that the rapper called her, but she thought it was a prank and hung up on him.

Later, however, they collaborated on Ye’s music video for the song, Robocop, that same year, for which she flew to Los Angeles. Soon after, the duo began dating and went public with their relationship.

Ad

In April 2009, during Yeezy’s Louis Vuitton sneaker campaign, Amber Rose posed nude on a couch alongside a fully clothed Kanye. In September, the couple made their red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs and sipped Hennessy straight from the bottle.

Kanye and Amber broke up in July 2010. At that time, she was linked to Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Reggie Bush, but later moved on with Wiz Khalifa in 2011. Meanwhile, the Donda maker began dating his now-former wife, Kim Kardashian, in April 2012.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a January 2012 interview with Star Magazine, Rose accused Kardashian of being a "homewrecker," stating that both Kim and Kanye cheated on Reggie and her, respectively, with each other. In response, Ye released his single Cold in April of that year, seemingly taking a jab at Amber’s relationship with Khalifa.

The feud intensified when in February 2015, West spoke out during his appearance on The Breakfast Club, saying:

"If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn't be an Amber Rose. It's very hard for a woman to wanna be with someone that's with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim."

Ad

The model and TV personality quickly responded on X (formerly Twitter) by writing, “Wait, 30 showers? But Kim let Ray J n*t on her... never mind.” She also tagged Kanye and added:

“This is my moment to let the world know who u really are and the things you've done to me… after all these years I never snitched on u and I don't plan on starting now. We once loved each other so I won't do u like that. I'll leave that up to the Kardashians to humiliate u when they're done with u.”

Ad

After a few more exchanges, Amber Rose sat down with Kim Kardashian in February 2016 and made amends. They reportedly became friends and defended each other online, among other things. Amber also seemingly forgave Kim’s husband during the October 2019 Sl*tWalk.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In June 2016, Rose appeared in Ye’s music video for Famous as n*de wax figures alongside celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Ray J, and Donald Trump. Reportedly, in a leaked version of the track, West rapped,

“I feel like Amber Rose still owe me s*x.”

However, in the final version, which was released later, he replaced his ex-girlfriend’s name with Taylor Swift.

Amber, in her recent conversation with Shannon Sharpe, recalled crying and arguing in Italy or Paris when Ye reportedly made her wear a see-through dress in public. She mentioned her ex-boyfriend telling her it was “fashion” and that he was a “genius” for knowing what suited her. Ultimately, she wore the dress, and the internet “ate me up."

Ad

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori made headlines last month after dropping her coat and posing in sheer clothing on the Grammy red carpet. On March 3, she went viral for posting a n*de polaroid of herself on Instagram that showed her posing on the floor. This was just a day after Kim Kardashian launched her brand-new Skims swimwear collection with bikini photos of herself on the beach.

Notably, this is not the first time Rose has opened up about her relationship with Kanye on a podcast. In July 2017, she appeared on Everyday Struggle and discussed her past with West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback