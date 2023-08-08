Heart of Stone: Exact release date and time for all regions

Netflix's eagerly-awaited spy thriller Heart of Stone is scheduled to drop on the streaming service this Friday, August 11, 2023, at 3:00 am ET. The action movie features an A-list cast ensemble and a gripping plotline that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Featuring Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in the lead role next to Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, among other big names, Heart of Stone is directed by Tom Haper, best known for Peaky Blinders, and written by Greg Rucka along with Allison Schroeder.

Producers for the upcoming film include Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Gal Gadot, David Ellison, Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

The film's plot is about intelligence operative Rachel Stone (Gadot), an experienced spy in an elite MI6 team headed by secret agent Parker (Dornan). Rachel is also an extensively skilled field agent and a part of Charter, a covert organization that uses cutting-edge tech to foil possible dangers to world security.

Netflix's highly-awaited all-action spy thriller, Heart of Stone, premieres this Friday

Release date and time, where to watch

Heart of Stone is set to hit Netflix this Friday, August 11, 2023, at 3:00 am Eastern Time. The premiere timing varies across different regions.

Here are the corresponding time zones for streaming Heart of Stone on Netflix as soon as it is released:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, August 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3:00 am, Friday, August 11, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 7:00 am, Friday, August 11, 2023

Central European Time: 9:00 am, Friday, August 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, August 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Friday, August 11, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Friday, August 11, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Friday, August 11, 2023

What to expect (speculative)?

In Heart of Stone, headliner Gal Gadot takes on the role of not-so-average secret agent Rachel Stone, who is also part of a cryptic and secretive organization for elite spies called the Charter. The film's trailer describes the agency as:

"the most highly trained agents - no political leanings, no national allegiances - working together to keep peace in a turbulent world."

These highly-skilled agents use an extraordinary asset called the Heart. Rachel's MI6 equivalent Parker (Dornan) is seen explaining that "if you own the Heart, you own the world" in the trailer. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Keya Dhawan has her own devious plans to acquire the Heart and her quest threatens global stability.

An official synopsis states:

"Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart."

Heart of Stone's full cast list

Below is the cast list for the upcoming Netflix film as per IMDb:

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone

Jamie Dornan as Parker

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan

Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts

Archie Madekwe as Ivo

Sophie Okonedo as King of Hearts

Paul Ready as Bailey

Jing Lusi as Agent Yang

Enzo Cilenti as Mulvaney

Andy M Milligan as Armed Response Officer

Lanre Malaolu as Reeves

Jónas Alfreð Birkisson as Leifur

