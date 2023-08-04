Heels season 2 episode 2 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Heels season 2 episode 2, titled The Journey is The Obstacle, will be released on Starz on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT.

The family drama follows the lives of two brothers who are wrestlers in a small-town wrestling promotion. Jack Spade is the head of the DWL, and he's determined to keep the promotion afloat. Ace Spade is Jack's younger brother, and he's a rising star in the DWL. However, Ace is also struggling with his own demons, and he's not sure if he wants to be a face or a heel.

As the brothers grapple with their own personal challenges, they're also forced to deal with the escalating power struggle within the DWL. With the stakes high, the brothers must decide who they are and what they stand for.

Heels is a story about family, loyalty, and the power of wrestling. It has been praised for its beautiful writing and acting and has managed to garner a huge viewership that has also led to it being renewed for a third season.

Heels season 2 episode 2 - The Battle for the DWL

In the sneak peek for episode 2 of Heels, viewers are acquainted with Jack and Ace as they grapple with the aftermath of their match.

Jack is clearly shaken by what happened, and he is struggling to come to terms with the fact that he lost to his own brother. Ace, on the other hand, is feeling victorious, but he is also starting to feel the weight of responsibility that comes with being the new face of the DWL.

It is clear that both Jack and Ace are struggling with their own personal demons in the wake of their match. However, the two brothers will need to find a way to work through their issues if they want to be successful in the future.

The Heels season 2 episode 2 sneak peek also sees a mysterious figure approach Jack. This figure is clearly someone from his past, and he seems to have some kind of agenda. It'll be interesting to see how the show explores this intriguing character in the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Ace begins what he hopes will be his journey of spiritual awakening; back in Duffy, the collective elation from the South Georgia State Fair is fading fast; the financial vultures are circling after the DWL's success."

Another storyline that fans can look out for is the introduction of a new wrestling promotion in town. The promotion is led by a ruthless businessman who is determined to put the DWL out of business. This new promotion will pose a serious threat to the DWL, and Jack will need to find a way to compete if he wants to keep the promotion afloat.

The introduction of new characters and the power struggle for control of the DWL will add a new level of excitement and intrigue to the upcoming episode of Heels.

More about Heels' synopsis

The official synopsis of Heels, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade and Ace Spade, war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel."

It continues:

"But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to -- or hard to leave behind."

The show features an exceptionally talented star cast with actors Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in the lead roles of Jack and Ace Spade. It also sees numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles, including Chris Bauer, Kelli Berglund, Mary McCormack, and Allison Luff, among others.

Heels season 2 episode 2 premieres on Starz on August 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT.