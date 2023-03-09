Her Study of a Killer on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's Her Study of a Killer is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The film tells the story of a woman whose daughter shockingly discovers the body of the school's theater teacher, which leads to a devastating series of events. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per LMN:

''Active with her elite prep school alma mater, Ellie joins the planning committee for her high school reunion. During a meeting, Ellie learns that her daughter discovered the body of the school's beloved theater teacher, Ms. Meadows, on campus. Ellie is especially distraught by Ms. Meadows' death given she was not only one of her students but because Ms. Meadows helped Ellie when she became pregnant her senior year of high school.''

The description further reads,

''When Ellie returns home from the school, she finds her house has been raided and a friendship bracelet saying, 'Blood will have blood left behind.' She recognizes the bracelet from her high school days, which makes her concerned for her family's safety. With increasingly deadly incidents happening to Ellie's family by the day, she must uncover who's trying to use her high school secrets against her before she loses her family forever.''

The film stars Natasha Wilson in the lead role, along with numerous others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by Marieke Niestadt and written by Amy Irons.

LMN's Her Study of A Killer: This Natasha Wilson-led thriller has a promising cast list

1) Natasha Wilson as Ellie

Natasha Wilson dons the role of protagonist Ellie in LMN's new movie, Her Study of a Killer. Ellie's life is turned upside down after her daughter discovers the body of her school's theater teacher. This takes Ellie back to some unpleasant secrets from her high school days.

It'll be interesting to see how Wilson's performance pans out in the movie. Her other memorable acting credits include Single and Ready to Jingle, Crazy, Rich and Deadly, and Double Vision, to name a few.

2) Shannon Gisela as Brooklyn

Shannon Gisela dons the role of Brooklyn in the new LMN thriller movie. Although not many other details about her character are known at this point, it seems like Gisela essays the role of Ellie's daughter, who is in high school and as per the synopsis, kicks off the plot when she discovers her theater teacher's body.

Gisela looks impressive in the film's trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how she performs in the role. Apart from Her Study of a Killer, Shannon Gisela is known for her performances in short films like Echoes, Pizza Girl, and Movie Night, among many more.

3) Tyler Courtad as Daniel

Actor Tyler Courtad essays the character of Daniel in Her Study of a Killer.

Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect him to play a significant role in the film. He's previously appeared in A Slice of Chicago Romance, Don't Blow It, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features numerous other actors like:

Tammy-Anne Fortuin as Jasmine

Jenna Michno as Averie

Casey O'Keefe as Tiffany

Kyla Nova as Sadie

ReSheda D. Terry as Indigo

Don't miss Her Study of a Killer, arriving on LMN on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

