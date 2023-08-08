Hey Dude x Jess Mudgett Nature-inspired collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Hey Dude x Jess Mudgett's Nature-inspired capsule collection features an interesting range, merging the comfortable, stylish aesthetics of Hey Dude with Mudgett's artistic flair and passion for the outdoors.

The nature-inspired collection comprises an extensive range of accessories and relaxed apparel, including shoes, moccasins, sneakers, slip-on sneakers, hats, T-shirts, and hoodies. It opened the avenue for Mudgett to create designs that people can wear comfortably and stylishly while showcasing their love for the natural world.

Releasing just in time for summer, the Hey Dude x Jess Mudgett Nature-inspired collection became available this month, with prices ranging from $24 to $75. Currently, items from the collection can be purchased from Hey Dude’s website.

Hey Dude, a renowned casual footwear brand, founded in 2008 by Alessandro Rosano, has ventured into a new collaboration to introduce a nature-inspired collection created with artist Jess Mudgett.

Mudgett expressed his excitement about the partnership, noting that his love for the open road and high desert mountains became a significant source of inspiration.

The collection features Mudgett's signature tattoo-style paintings of desert landscapes, birds, diving whales, and more, which adorn T-shirts, hoodies, caps, and beanies. Hues of blue, black, pale pink, and tonal greens and browns feature dominantly across the items offered by the collection.

Extending beyond apparel, the Hey Dude x Jess Mudgett Nature-inspired collection offers a selection of casual footwear curated by Mudgett himself. Highlighting the collaboration's focus on comfy style, the footwear includes a variety of Hey Dude's popular models. These shoes boast camouflage-printed uppers, combining style, comfort, and outdoors in one package.

The Conway Craft sneakers - $65

Sunapee mesh slip-on sneakers - $65

Wally canvas moccasins - $65

Textile Wally set - $45

Jess Mudgett Arch Trucker - $34.99

Jess Mudgett Arch Tee - $34.99

Jess Mudgett Horseshoe Hoodie - $74.99

Hey Dude x Jess Mudgett Nature-inspired collection (Image via Twitter/@HeyDudeShoes)

Mudgett's artistic influence is apparent in the designs, as he chose graphics that represent things he loves, from mountains to the ocean. He hopes this work will serve as a representation of the beauty of the world that inspires him, and the collection aims to inspire those wearing the items to see and appreciate that beauty too.

Overall, the Hey Dude x Jess Mudgett Nature-inspired collection offers an appealing blend of art and fashion. The use of Mudgett's unique artwork across the range creates a distinctive aesthetic that sets the collection apart, allowing the wayfarer to showcase their passion through their clothing and footwear.

More about Hey Dude and Jess Mudgett

In the sultry summer of 2008, Hey Dude was born with a refreshing vision. The brand's motto has always been to provide the utmost comfort with style and affordability. Straying from conventional, heavy, and often overpriced footwear, they redefined the standard with their crafted, lightweight designs. Their journey began with a boom in the U.S. in April 2010, and soon after, they graced the global stage, carving a niche in the world of fashion.

On the other hand, Jess is an embodiment of free spirit, boundless freedom, driving from one location to another, leaving behind masterpieces that reflect his tattoo-style artistry. Whether surfing the waves, skating through urban jungles, or creating a mural, Jess pours his unique essence into everything he does. That's why this Hey Dude x Jess Mudgett collab is meant to be outstanding.

The Hey Dude x Jess Mudgett Nature-inspired collection, with its range of apparel and footwear, is a refreshing take on casual wear. This collection, available now, is an ode to nature and an invitation to enjoy its beauty in our everyday lives.