HGTV's beloved show House Hunters expands with star-studded spin-off

HGTV's iconic House Hunters series has been captivating viewers with an inside look at the home-buying process since its 1999 debut. Now, the network is putting a fresh spin on the winning formula with the launch of House Hunters: All Stars.

All Stars edition, premiering March 21, will follow the established House Hunters format of guiding buyers through listings, prices, and housing features. However, it adds an exciting twist - appearances by HGTV's most popular personalities. Home buyers will receive expert guidance not just from realtors but from their favorite HGTV stars as they navigate their journey to find the perfect property.

By melding the proven series' approach with celebrity involvement, the All Stars edition jumps into the next chapter of this long-running hit show. Audiences can expect the compelling real estate entertainment they love, elevated by the charisma and know-how of HGTV's biggest names.

Set to air on March 21, 2024, the All Stars edition introduces a unique concept to the franchise by pairing prospective homebuyers with HGTV celebrities.

The format remains true to the original, where buyers are presented with various housing options that cater to their needs and preferences. Head of content at HGTV, Loren Ruch described the spin-off stating,

“For the first time ever, House Hunters fans are getting the star treatment, teaming up with their favorite HGTV experts to lead the hunt…The series has been a perennial hit for nearly 25 years, and we were inspired to marry the successful format with our incredible lineup of talent in this new iteration of the series.”

She continued,

“Now we can enjoy all the things we love about House Hunters as the network’s stars get buyers into their perfect home.”

The series is structured into 12 episodes, each highlighting a different HGTV star working with homebuyers to find the perfect property. This format not only maintains the essence of the original series but also introduces a dynamic element through the varied expertise of the featured stars.

Viewers can catch the premiere on HGTV, with episodes subsequently available on the network's digital platforms, ensuring fans have multiple avenues to enjoy the series.

Star-studded lineup

The allure of All Stars edition is significantly amplified by its impressive roster of HGTV celebrities.

The series features a diverse group of network stars, including:

Galey Alix (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Detroit)

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Heather Rae El Moussa (Long Beach, California)

Mina Starsiak Hawk (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (Tampa, Florida)

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (Snohomish, Washington)

Rico León (Denver, Colorado)

Jasmine Roth (Orange County, California)

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Atlanta, Georgia)

Page Turner (Los Angeles, California)

Veronica Valencia (Los Angeles)

The debut of House Hunters: All Stars marks an exciting new chapter in HGTV's storied history. This innovative spin-off masterfully combines the winning blueprint of the original series with the added buzz of celebrity talent.

Fans can expect the same engaging, insightful real estate entertainment they've come to love, but now supercharged with guidance from HGTV's most renowned personalities.

Watch House Hunters: All Stars on March 21 only at HGTV.