Hidden Strike ending explained: Could Luo Feng and Chris save the day? 

Hidden Strike was released on Netflix on Friday, July 28, 2023. The film follows the story of two people named Luo Fenghad and Chris Van Horne.

Luo was a private contractor who was assigned on a mission to save a couple of Chinese scientists who had been held hostage by a goon named Owen in the Middle East. Owen wanted to steal oil from the Chinese and become a wealthy man.

However, Luo Feng had another reason to take up the mission. One of the scientists was his own daughter. The father-daughter relationship was not at its best, but Luo would never give up on her.

In the end, Lou's partnership with Chris, the second protagonist worked out well and they managed to kill Owen and save the day.

Hidden Strike ending explained: Did Luo Feng respect Chris?

Dr. Mei was Luo Feng's estranged daughter. She was one of the scientists in the group that was supposed to be rescued.

Mei hated her father because she believed he caused her mother to leave them. But the truth was different. Feng only signed up for the dangerous mission because his daughter was involved.

The head of the refinery, Ying Cheng had been taken into custody after Bus 8 and Bus 11 had gone missing. Feng diced to look for Cheng.

Feng soon came face-to-face with Chris. At first, he thought that Chris was one of the bad guys. They almost killed each other but Feng soon realized that Chris was working against Owen (The main villain).

Owen had even killed Chris's brother Henry and tried to put it on the Chinese. Feng learned how evil Owen was and how he was playing his wicked games. He also learned that Chris was an amazing person and interested in his daughter.

Feng noticed Chris helping the children and was extremely selfless. While he didn't directly let Chris know that he respected him, Feng was possessive of his daughter and kept a close eye on him.

Meanwhile, Owen managed to force Ying Cheng to hand him the codes which would give him access to the oil storage container. Feng and Chris were courageous enough to enter the facility, but were confronted by hundreds of soldiers.

In the end, the heroic duo managed to make a narrow escape and Owen was killed after he fell off a cliff. Feng and Dr. Mei, for a moment, believed that Chris had also been killed, but that was not true. Chris made miraculously saved himself.

Feng and his daughte reconciled, but not completely and she realized that her father was not as bad a man as she had thought.

There is a probability for a sequel, but for now, Feng and Chris managed to save everybody.

Hidden Strike synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Hidden Strike reads:

"Two former soldiers face nonstop danger as they travel along one of the most dangerous roads in the world."

Directed by Scott Waugh and written by Arash Amel, Hidden Strike starred Jackie Chan as Luo Feng, John Cena as Chris Van Horne, Pilou Asbæk as Owen Paddock, Zhenwei Wang as Xiao Wei, Amadeus Serafini as Henry Van Horne and several others.

Hidden Strike is streaming on Netflix worldwide.