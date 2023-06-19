Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith "Not In Paris" sneaker collection: Release date, price, and more details explored

The release news of Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith's "Not In Paris" surfaced on the internet in the first week of June 2023. However, at the time, neither of the brands had disclosed the official release date of the pairs. That being said, sneakerheads now have two exciting news to look forward to. The first one is about the official release date of the shoes and the second one is about the collection itself. The collection will be released on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The upcoming Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith "Not In Paris" sneakers will be released in two different colorways - "Creme/Blue" and "White/Green." While the blue colorway will see a limited 150-pair release, the green colorway will see a wider release, and both colorways will be available only in men's sizes.

Each pair will retail for $165 and they will be available exclusively at Highsnobiety's shop and pop-up store in Paris, located at 101 Rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris.

It is worth mentioning that the shoes will see an early release on Jun 20, 2023, only in Paris. Meanwhile, sneakerheads across the globe can access the shoes online via Adidas' official website.

Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith "Not In Paris" sneakers will come in men's sizes

Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith "Not In Paris" (Image via Highsnobiety)

Since 1971, the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers have drawn admiring glances on the tennis court and in public. They are considered to be the epitome of style, functionality, and easygoing calm. This famous shape now takes on a new form in a new collaboration with the prominent online platform Highsnobiety, which was inspired by their "Not in Paris" project.

The traditional design is given a new vitality with this collaboration which incorporates Stan Smith sneakers' iconic features. This includes the three-stripe perforations along with a labeled heel tab. It doesn't end there as the sneakers are given a special fusion of the old and new, fusing Highsnobiety's contemporary style with the classic appeal of Adidas.

The upper of the shoe, which was made from fine tumbled leather, has a streamlined appearance. An embroidered and printed branding of Highsnobiety then brilliantly contrasts this elegant exterior to give the sneaker a modern feel. The sock liner, tongue, and heel all have additional cooperation accents, quietly highlighting the teamwork behind this limited edition.

Highsnobiety has been covering the greatest events in music, fashion, and other areas of popular culture ever since they were founded in 2005. The brand is finally prepared to reveal the fifth part of its "Not in Paris" program as Paris Fashion Week approaches.

Adidas has given the media company a chance to create not just one but two unique Stan Smith versions. The writing "Highsnobiety" runs parallel to the stripes of the shoes down the profiles. The words "Paris" and an image of the Eiffel Tower are placed on either side of the heel. The two start to diverge in terms of color scheme, one is a White/Green and the other is a Creme/Blue palette.

Along with this collaboration with Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, Highsnobiety disclosed that they have many other collaborations with the brand lined up for 2022.

"This year, the list of collaborators is longer than ever (as you'll soon discover over the coming week) and one of the names on there is adidas Originals."

Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith "Not In Paris" sneaker collection will see an early release on June 20 specially in Paris. However, the sneakerheads from every corner of the world will be able to purchase the pairs online via Highsnobiety.

As mentioned earlier, the Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith "Not In Paris" will retail for $165 when it releases officially on June 21, 2023. Fans can get their hands on the sneakers on Adidas' official website after they are released.

Sneakerheads in Paris, meanwhile, will be able to access an early release of the sneakers on June 20, 2023.

