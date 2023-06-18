Holmes Family Rescue season 2 release date, air time, and plot on HGTV

Holmes Family Rescue is set to return with another season next week. In the upcoming season, Mike Holmes and his children—Holmes Jr. and Sherry—will help out homeowners who have previously fallen prey to dishonest and careless contractors. The press release for the upcoming show states:

"In each episode, he will team up with Michael and Sherry to rescue more desperate clients who are struggling with botched construction jobs - exposing the shoddy renovation work and then helping the families fix the problem."

Tune in on Wednesday, June 21, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Holmes Family Rescue season 2 on HGTV.

Holmes Family Rescue season 2 will feature nine episodes

In the upcoming season of Holmes Family Rescue, Michael Holmes and his children will make it their personal mission to help homeowners who have been cheated by their previous contractors.

During the nine-part season, the experts will meet up with various homeowners and help them out. The season premiere will follow them as they reach out to a family who had plans to expand their kitchen and basement. However, their previous contractor took over a year to complete the job and finished it with terrible craftsmanship, making the house unlivable. However, the Holmes Family Rescue season 2 team will help them turn the house into a safe and beautiful habitation.

The press release reveals how the team will have to face electrical hazards, crumbling brick, and structural issues to reach their goal. This will be followed by another couple who wants to install a backyard pool in their house. Their previous contractor cheated on them and took their money without getting any work done. The press release also reveals:

"During future episodes, the Holmes family will right more wrongs, including updating inferior plumbing, eradicating dangerous mold and bringing unsafe spaces up to code for people in need."

Loren Ruch, HGTV’s group senior vice president of programming and development said that the Holmes Family Rescue team understands how a bad renovation job can affect a family. She called them compelling experts who care about their clients and are on a mission to give them “beautiful and safe” houses to live in.

Meet the host of the upcoming show

Michael Holmes of Holmes Family Rescue was born on August 3, 1963, in Ontario, Canada and is the owner of Mike Holmes’ Workwear. His HGTV bio reads:

"A contractor who knows the importance of resourcefulness and craftsmanship, his experience in new-home construction and sustainable building has garnered him a growing fan base."

The HGTV host was also recognized in Canada’s House of Commons in 2006 for supporting improved building standards and skilled trades. He also is the founder of a charity that supports the training of youth in skilled trades through scholarships and apprenticeships.

Michael Holmes has appeared in several shows including Holmes for the Holidays, Mike Holmes Official Contractors, Holmes Family Effect, Holmes and Holmes: Retooled, Holmes and Holmes, Holmes 911, Holmes Makes It Right – Retooled, Holmes Next Generation, Mikes Ultimate Garage, Behind the Overalls, and many more.

