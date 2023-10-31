Home and Away sees the debut of Dr Levi: All about the new doctor

The team of Home and Away has announced the induction of a new character, Dr Levi. Portrayed by Tristan Gorey, Dr Levi is a cardiothoracic surgeon who arrives in Summer Bay on an urgent case. A relatively newcomer to the showbiz, this stint is expected to be a big addition to Gorey’s career.

While announcing the inclusion to the cast, the Instagram handle of Home and Away said:

“Introducing our brand new #HomeandAway cast member…Dr Levi A Cardiothoracic Surgeon who is racing to save the life of a Summer Bay favourite…Coming to your screens next week”

As per the announcement, Gorey’s episode will hit Australia early next month, while viewers in the UK will have to wait till 2024 to catch the same.

Home and Away may see love blooming between Dr Levi and Mackenzie Booth

Before the official declaration, the social media account of Home and Away dropped three hints over the past few days. Tagging it as, “Someone new is coming to the Bay,” the three images, posted in three days, featured a man’s silhouette and three clues, revealing one at a time.

The posts further said that the “brand new cast member” will be declared on Monday, October 30. Keeping up that promise, Gorey’s casting as a “Cardiothoracic Surgeon who is racing to save the life of a Summer Bay favorite” was finally revealed.

The “favorite” has been guessed as Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), who faces a heart attack in the forthcoming episodes of Home and Away. There’s speculation that Gorey’s character will enter the show as her doctor, but eventually, love blooms between the two. So expect a relationship arc between Mackenzie and Dr Levi.

Meanwhile, of his induction, Gorey told Perth Now:

“The high take consistency of Home & Away is the perfect breeding ground and gym for strengthening my craft. Every day, smashing out scenes with phenomenal actors within a great team, both behind and in front of the camera, it’s the perfect gym.”

The Perth native added:

“The show is iconic Australian TV. I wanted to have the opportunity to have an inference on that in some way shape or form.”

The young actor is best known for appearing in four episodes of the award-winning show Mystery Road: Origin. In the Australian crime mystery series, he played the role of Texas. He is also known for playing Rogers in seven episodes of Itch and Byron in four episodes of The Heights, as stated by IMDb.

The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts alumnus lent his narration skills to Disney+ show Shipwreck Hunters and is anticipating his film debut, Kid Snow, in 2024.

As for Home and Away, the Australian TV soap opera has been on air since January 17, 1988. The Seven Network show has broadcast 8,148 episodes till now. Each episode usually lasts for 22 minutes, and Gorey’s episode may be the same duration.

Created by the late Alan Bateman, the show currently stars Ray Meagher, Georgie Parker, Lynne McGranger, Jacqy Phillips, Ada Nicodemou, Shane Withington, James Stewart, and Weir, among others.

Home and Away will air at 1 pm on Channel 5 until November 17 and 6 pm on 5STAR on weekdays.