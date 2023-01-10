"Hope the right authorities have been notified": Real Cacagirl TikTok video controversy explained as internet slams circulation 

Social media influencer The Real CacaGirl and her boyfriend, Julian’s private video has been leaked online. The duo are best known on TikTok. Netizens have since taken to social media to diss fellow internet users for circulating the explicit video.

The Real CacaGirl is best known on TikTok. She has amassed over 1.1 million followers on the video-sharing platform. Most of her content revolves around fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She regularly shares content from brand collaborations and PR packages she has received. Occasionally, her boyfriend, Julian, makes appearances in her videos.

In recent days, the influencer has been trending on social media for problematic reasons. A video of CacaGirl alongside her boyfriend sharing a private moment together has taken over the internet. The same went viral on Twitter and Discord.

It appeared as if the internet personality was comfortable with the camera being in front of her. However, it remains unclear whether she consented to the video being circulated across social media platforms.

At the time of writing this article, the influencer had not addressed the video leak. It also remains unknown whether the person behind the video leak has been caught.

Netizens react to The Real CacaGirl’s video getting leaked on social media

Internet users were incredibly disturbed with the video finding its way online. No one is keen on having any explicit video take over their search feeds. However, the fact that the influencer was a minor only made netizens wearier of the situation at hand. Netizens were disgusted that a private video of 15- to 16-year-olds was being circulated online. Many slammed those disseminating the clip by calling them pa*dophiles.

A few reactions to the situation read:

Astras13 @Astras131 @DodonHarper this is not cool she is only 15. @DodonHarper this is not cool she is only 15.

Who is The Real CacaGirl’s boyfriend?

The Real CacaGirl’s birth name is Melanie. She is in a relationship with fellow internet personality Julian, who operates on TikTok under the username of @notjay12. He does not have a massive following like his girlfriend. However, he boasts a respectable follower count of 540k. His first video was uploaded to the video sharing platform in February 2022, where he posed alongside his girlfriend.

Most of his content includes his girlfriend as well. However, he occasionally posts videos of himself solo taking part in mundane activities.

The couple have a YouTube channel together under the name Julian and Melanie. They have uploaded only three videos. Their latest video was of them answering questions from their fans. In the same, they revealed that they were 15 years old.

The account has acquired nearly 6.5k subscribers.

In the aforementioned video, they also revealed that they believe that the correct age to get married would be between the ages of 24 and 25. In the 10-minute-long video, they also revealed what was the first thing they noticed about each other when they first met.

Julian said that he first spotted his now-girlfriend’s crocs. Melanie revealed that Julian’s hair was the first thing that stood out.

Melanie's Instagram account revealed that the pair have been dating for almost a year now.

