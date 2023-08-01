Hot Mulligan Why Would I Watch Tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Hot Mulligan, the beloved emo rock band from Michigan, is gearing up for an exciting fall tour in support of their critically acclaimed album Why Would I Watch. The album was released earlier this year and has received critical acclaim.

The Hot Mulligan's tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans as the band will be joined by an impressive lineup of supporting acts, including Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, and Ben Quad.

Presale for the tour will go on sale on August 1, 2023, at 12 pm local time, while general sales will begin on August 4, 2023, via Ticketmaster.

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the tour.

Hot Mulligan's Why Would I Watch Tour will begin in Oklahoma City and end in Royal Oak

Hot Mulligan's will kick off the scheduled tour with their Oklahoma City concert, scheduled to take place on July 31, 2023. After performing in a few cities across America.

The band will finally wrap up its tour with a concert in Royal Oak on December 17, 2023

Here are the full venues and dates of the tour:

July 31, 2023 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

August 2, 2023 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

August 31, 2023 - Pryzm Kingston - Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom

September 1, 2023 - Stylus - Leeds, United Kingdom

September 2, 2023 - Academy 2 - Manchester, United Kingdom

September 3, 2023 - SWG3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

September 5, 2023 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, United Kingdom

September 6, 2023 - SWX - Bristol, United Kingdom

September 7, 2023 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, United Kingdom

September 8, 2023 - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

September 10, 2023 - Effenaar - Eindhoven, Netherlands

September 11, 2023 - Club Volta - Köln, Germany

September 12, 2023 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

September 13, 2023 - SO36 - Berlin, Germany

September 15, 2023 - Skaters Palace - Münster, Germany

September 16, 2023 - Strom - Munich, Germany

September 17, 2023 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

September 18, 2023 - Muziekcentrum Trix - Antwerpen, Belgium

October 21, 2023 - When We Were Young 2023 - Las Vegas, NV

November 8, 2023 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

November 10, 2023 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA

November 11, 2023 - Agora Theater & Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

November 12, 2023 - History - Toronto, Canada

November 14, 2023 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

November 15, 2023 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

November 16, 2023 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

November 17, 2023 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

November 18, 2023 - The National - Richmond, VA

November 19, 2023 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

November 21, 2023 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

November 22, 2023 - House of Blues Myrtle Beach - North Myrtle Beach, SC

November 24, 2023 - Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, FL

November 25, 2023 - House of Blues Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, FL

November 26, 2023 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

November 28, 2023 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

November 29, 2023 - Emo's Austin - Austin, TX

December 1, 2023 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

December 2, 2023 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

December 3, 2023 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

December 5, 2023 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

December 6, 2023 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

December 8, 2023 - Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA

December 9, 2023 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

December 11, 2023 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

December 12, 2023 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

December 14, 2023 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

December 15, 2023 - House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL

December 16, 2023 - House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL

December 17, 2023 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

Hot Mulligan is an emo-rock American band formed in 2014

Hot Mulligan is an American emo-rock band hailing from Lansing, Michigan, formed in 2014. Comprising members Tades Sanville (vocals), Chris Freeman (guitar), Ryan Malicsi (guitar), Garrett Sniff Willig (bass), and Brandon Blakeley (drums), the group rapidly gained prominence within the contemporary pop-punk and emo music scene.

With infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and an intense stage presence, Hot Mulligan engaged their audiences with their energetic performances and emotionally charged music. They released their debut EP, Fenton, in 2015, which garnered praise from fans and critics alike for its raw and cathartic sound.

In 2016, Hot Mulligan followed up with EP Opportunities, further solidifying their place in the alternative music community. Building on this success, the band signed with No Sleep Records and unveiled their highly anticipated debut studio album, Pilot, in 2018.

Overall, these albums showcased Hot Mulligan's growth as one of the prominent rock bands in the country, making them a significant name and wider fanbase for them in the rock music scene.