How did Andy Cohen react to Kim Zolciak calling off divorce from Kroy Biermann? Details explored

In a surprising turn of events, Kim Zolciak called off her divorce from Kroy Biermann on Friday, July 7, 2023, shocking fans and even Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live. The couple decided to reconcile just two months after filing for divorce, which was among the messiest in reality TV history.

Andy Cohen recently revealed he is as surprised as everyone aware of this messy divorce proceedings. During a recent episode of Sirius XM's Radio Andy, he expressed how shocked he was.

"I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together. Especially — I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences," he said.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Andy Cohen shared how he was just as surprised as RHOA fans when the news of Kim Zolciak calling off her divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann hit the stands.

Just days after the shocking revelation, Andy Cohen took to his Radio Andy show on Sirius XM to reveal that the news "really surprised" him. Since RHOA star Kim Zolciak had a half-hour talk with the Bravo host, he sensed that the couple won't get back together due to "irreconcilable differences."

The conversation happened just a few weeks ago before the couple called off their divorce, which made the news even more shocking.

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann filed for divorce on May 8, 2023. The former couple announced their divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The divorce filing by the couple in May took many by surprise. It seemed that their marriage had reached a breaking point. Despite the ups and downs, Kim and Kroy are reportedly putting their children's well-being first. As revealed by a source to Us Weekly,

"They are doing the best for their kids."

The RHOA couple has four children together - Kroy “KJ” Jr. (11), Kash (10), and twins Kaia and Kane (9).

However, the divorce has been called off for now as, according to the same source, another reason behind their reconciling is that "they're getting along." But the source clarified to the publication that "tomorrow might be different."

News of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's reported reconciliation has sparked a strong reaction from netizens as they went on to allege that the whole shenanigans were just a PR stunt to get Kim back as the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As speculated by fans, the reason behind the need to get Kim back on the show is because the couple is in serious IRS debt. It was revealed on the same day they filed for divorce that they owed $1.1 million to the IRS for unpaid taxes and an additional $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid state taxes.

The news has caused quite a stir among netizens, who have questioned the sincerity of the couple's decision. Fans have seen the duo put forth serious allegations, ask for drug tests, and involve police with each other.

The journey of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce has been filled with twists and turns, leaving fans and Andy Cohen bewildered by their unexpected reunion.

