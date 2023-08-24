How did Bode Miller’s daughter pass away? Special Forces season 2 trailer teases Olympian getting emotional over Emeliene’s passing

To provide an overview of what fans can expect, The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test recently released the official trailer for its second season. Taking on a series of challenges, the contestants will have a difficult journey to walk through, and for a reason.

The trailer featured Olympic skiing champion Bode Miller getting emotional as he spoke of his daughter’s death in 2018.

“My daughter drowned in our neighbor’s pool. I guess I want clarity,” he said, explaining why he joined the show.

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 trailer also featured Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval sharing how he cheated on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. According to him, he joined season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test to punish himself for his actions.

“The whole country’s p**sed off at me. And I had an affair, and I want to take a beating,” he explained.

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green also explained why he joined the Special Forces. He shared that he wanted to see what he was “capable of doing.”

Besides them, the trailer also featured Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Erin Jackson, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Rizzo, Nick Viall, Robert Horry, and Tara Reid, sharing their confessions.

Bode Miller and Morgan Beck Miller's daughter tragically passed away in 2018

In 2018, Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, suffered the tragic loss of their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier. The incident took place in Coto de Caza, California. After the incident, the Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi told People magazine:

“It happened around 6:30 in the evening on Saturday night. They were at a neighbor’s house, talking to the neighbors inside, and somehow, the little girl made her way to the backyard pool. She was only missing for just a short amount of time, and Mom turned and was looking for her and didn’t see her right next to her.

“Mom went straight to the backyard to where the pool was. The child was in the pool. The mom pulled out the little girl and they started CPR immediately. Our firefighter paramedics arrived quickly and they took her to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo and transported her in grave condition," he added.

Bode Miller and Morgan Beck Miller later informed their fans of the heartbreaking news through Instagram.

What is the release date for Special Forces season 2?

The second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will bring 14 celebrities to New Zealand on September 25, 2023. According to Fox, this season will feature:

“This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels.”

In addition, it mentions:

“They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.”

Carli Lloyd, Dwight Howard, Mike Piazza, Nastia Liukin, Gus Kenworthy, Danny Amendola, Hannah Brown, and Mel B appeared in the last season of Special Forces.

It’s going to be a double dose of entertainment, competition, and fun when the second season airs on Fox at 9 pm ET.