How did Call Me Kat pay tribute to Leslie Jordan? Country legend Dolly Parton's cameo explained

On October 24, 2022, American comedian and actor Leslie Jordan passed away at the age of 67. The well-regarded actor had a long and noteworthy career in the world of television. He played one of the lead characters, Phil, in the popular sitcom Call Me Kat on Fox.

In the last episode of Call Me Kat season 3, which is the tenth and the winter premiere episode, a heartfelt tribute was given to the loving actor Leslie Jordan. The episode was titled Call Me Philliam and made its arrival exclusively on Fox on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Directed by Kelly Park, the episode had Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari as writers of, with Warren Bell and Jim Reynolds serving as teleplay writers. In an emotionally-driven and heartwarming episode, the audience witnessed the entire cast of the sitcom reminiscing about the actor and paying their hearty respect and gratitude towards him.

In the episode, viewers also saw a surprise appearance from legendary country music star Dolly Parton. She sang a verse from Where the Soul Never Dies, which she and Jordan recorded together for the latter's 2021 album, Company’s Comin’ .

The Call Me Kat cast came together to pay their tribute to Leslie Jordan, who played the fan-favorite role of Phil

In the tenth episode of Call Me Kat season 3, actress Vicki Lawrence, who plays the role of Larlene, relayed to his friends that her son, Phil, had settled down in Tahiti. She further added that he tied the knot with Jalen.

After thinking about Phil’s nuptials, the entire Call Me Kat cast, including Mayim Bialik, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, and Julian Gant, got out of character. Griffin appeared with Leslie Jordan's chair from the set, and Pratt came out flaunting one of Phil's iconic blazers.

As the ensemble cast gathered together, Bialik went on to say a few words about Leslie Jordan:

"What we’ve done here is given Phil a happy ending. What we’re really doing is mourning the loss of our dear friend, Leslie Jordan,...He is irreplaceable. We will miss him very much."

While talking about Leslie Jordan, Dolly Parton also made a cameo appearance on the episode and said:

"I know usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I’m going to talk to you,...Because there is that place on the other side, and I’m certainly going to see you there, little brother. You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did."

She continued:

"I just want you to know that we all love you, we all miss you, and I bet you’re having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful. And I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be,...You made us happy while you were here, and we’re happy that you’re at peace. I just want you to know that I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie."

Undoubtedly, even in his absence, Leslie Jordan's charming presence will always be felt even in the upcoming episodes of Call Me Kat.

The next episode of the show will air on January 12, 2023, on Fox.

