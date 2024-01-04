How is Carrie Bernans doing now? Health update as Marvel actor faces horrific injuries in accident

Stuntwoman and actor Carrie Bernans was one of the victims of a gruesome car accident in New York City. The hit-and-run case occurred during the wee hours of the morning of the New Year near Times Square.

Leaving several people injured, including a policewoman, the car driver tried to barge in the wrong direction. While the culprit has been arrested, Bernans ended up with broken teeth and bones.

The actor was in New York with her family to usher in the New Year. Unfortunately for her, the year started with the unfortunate accident. Carrie was at Times Square along with friends to see the iconic New Year ball drop but met with the accident as she was leaving. She is recuperating in a New York City hospital.

How did Carrie Bernans get injured?

Carrie was victim of a hit-and-run case in New York (Image via Instagram and IMDb_Marvel)

Carrie Bernans was a victim of a hit-and-run incident in NYC after the New Year ball dropped in Times Square. NBC New York reported that around 1.30 am, NYPD officials noticed a couple inside a BMW sedan near 7th Avenue and 33rd Street, having a fight leading to physical blows.

While the officers approached the vehicle to attempt to break up the fight, the driver accelerated the car, took an abrupt turn, mowing down four pedestrians and a policewoman near 8th Avenue, and damaged a few cars on 7th Avenue.

Trying to escape police intervention, the car swerved towards the sidewalk, crashed into a restaurant and hit a food truck that fell on Carrie Bernans, who was walking on the sidewalk with a friend, injuring her severely.

While Carrie fell unconscious due to the impact, she, along with other injured victims, was transported to a hospital for treatment. The 44-year-old driver from New Jersey, who caused this nuisance, was nabbed by the NYPD.

Carrie's mother, Patricia Lee, took to social media to share her daughter's condition by posting her gruesomely injured videos.

Carrie Bernans’ latest health updates

Carrie sustained some grave injuries after the New York car chase accident. She was left with broken bones, broken teeth and other scrapes and fractures. She was unable to walk as well as breastfeed her eight-month-old son.

She underwent surgeries, and her condition is stable now. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund the actor’s medical needs. The page is raising money for her teeth reconstruction, health bills, treatment, childcare and other requirements. The GoFundMe page reads:

“Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, I’m holding on to an immense gratitude for life itself. This setback hasn’t deterred my belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God.”

Who is Carrie Bernans?

Carrie Bernans is an award-winning actor, dancer, stuntwoman and producer. She's a martial arts expert in Taekwondo and a professional athlete. She's known for her roles in Marvel’s Black Panther, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, Fox’s Ultimate Tag, CBS’s Seal Team, The Wolf Family Treasure and more.

The talented personality has done voiceover in Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 game and co-written and co-produced the web series called Figuring it Out. Carrie can speak six languages: Mandarin Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish and Latvian, besides English. The actress has three upcoming projects as a producer.