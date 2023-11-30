How did Dean Sullivan die? Cause of death explored as actor passes away at 68

Brookside star Dean Sullivan passed away on Wednesday, November 29, at the age of 68 due to prostate cancer. Hamilton Management and his family confirmed the news in a joint statement and requested fans to respect their privacy.

“To millions, he was and very much still is remembered as 'Jimmy', to family and friends he was 'Dino'. Dean's family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support. We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief," the statement read.

The actor began his career as a member of Epstein Theatre. He rose to fame in 1986 with the soap opera Brookside, which featured him as Jimmy Corkhill.

He had been dealing with multiple health issues since being diagnosed with cancer nearly five years ago, in 2018. His sister, too, was diagnosed with cancer. However, not much is known about his personal life, as he was a private person.

How did Dean Sullivan die?

The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 after he experienced problems in urinating. However, he did not immediately inform his friends and family about it. Later, he spoke about early detection being the key to curing cancer and urged others to follow their gut instinct about their health.

“If I'd have listened to the first doctor, it might have been a different story so always trust your gut. 11 times out of 10, you're right. We've still got that fight or flight instinct,” Sullivan told the Liverpool Echo.

In 2019, he opted for HDR (High Dose Rate) brachytherapy to treat the disease, which he described as a ‘bit uncomfortable.’

“It was a bit uncomfortable, but you put up with it and I was back at home in a couple of hours and didn’t dwell on it – it was an essential part of my cancer journey. I then met up with friends locally to see in the New Year... wearing a kilt," he told The Mirror.

Sullivan was ultimately given an all-clear in 2022 after receiving 20 rounds of chemotherapy.

What role did Dean Sullivan play in Brookside?

Brookside is a soap opera that premiered in 1982 and enjoyed a dedicated fan following with its engaging narrative. Dean Sullivan joined the Phil Redmond-created show in 1986 as Jimmy Corkhill and soon emerged as a favorite.

In an unforgettable sequence, his character and Eddie Banks discover the antagonist, Trevor Jordache’s body under the patio. This happened nearly two years after Trevor was killed by Beth, his wife, and Mandy, his daughter. The show’s popularity established him as a sought-after name on television.

He continued appearing on Brookside until it went off the air in 2003, becoming its longest-serving cast member. Sullivan was prominently featured in its closing moments.

“I will miss it but I won’t miss my life being completely controlled by my answer machine. It’s rather like being released from prison. Last week I started growing my sideburns and I’ve never been able to do that before,” he had said after the show ended.

Sullivan won the British Soap Award for Outstanding Achievement in 2003 for his portrayal of Jimmy. He tried to buy Brookside Close, a popular street created for the series, but it was eventually sold to another buyer in 2008. A couple of years later, he expressed a desire to play Jimmy on other shows as well.

Was Dean Sullivan in The Royal?

Dean Sullivan was reportedly associated with The Royal, a spinoff of the medical drama Heartbeat. However, no details about his role are available. The Royal starred Julian Ovenden and aired from January 2003 to July 2011. It was followed by the spinoff Royal Today.

Sullivan was a celebrated theater performer who set up his own production company. He received rave reviews for his work in Stand Up! The Musical.

The actor added a dimension to his career when he guest-presented This Morning. He went on to host The Sullivan Show, a daily hour-long radio program that was broadcast for many years. In 2022, he was seen alongside Tommy Lister in Wings, a Netflix short film.

Dean was slated to appear in a support production of Jack and the Beanstock on December 7, 2023, but opted out earlier this month owing to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’