How did fans explain Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval to Adele? Details explored

The popularity of the Vanderpump Rules' cheating scandal aka Scandoval only seems to grow with each passing day. It was recently even discussed by popular singer Adele during her Weekeds With Adele Las Vegas show. The British singer had no idea what Vanderpump Rules was about and asked fans about Scandoval during her show.

A video was recently shared on social media that showed Adele asking a fan about the show and the scandal.

"The other day my friend was like, 'No, they really do restaurants or something.' So is it related to the TV show, and what does the guy do that cheated?" she asked.

Since the fan had no idea what the controversy was all about, Adele asked another fan for more insight into the show. She wondered if anyone knew "anything about the Vanderpump stuff."

"What does the man do? What does that man do?" she wondered.

In response, the fan mentioned that he (Tom Sandoval) was "trash." Adele also agreed and asked what Tom Sandoval does for a living.

"He tries to sing, and he's no Adele,” the fan replied.

Adele responded to the statement with another question.

"So it's a restaurant TV show, but he tries to sing and then cheats?" she asked.

Following this, the fan mentioned how Tom is part of a reality TV show and also acts as a “server.” The fan noted that Tom is currently focused on building a business. Along with his role in Vanderpump Rules, Tom owns stakes in restaurants, TomTom, and Schwartz & Sandy.

Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal discussed by Hollywood celebrities

Tom Sandoval cheated on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with cast member Raquel Leviss during Vanderpump Rules season 10. Ariana and subsequently the rest of the world found out about the affair in March 2023. While it became one of the biggest scandals of reality TV, Ariana ended things with Tom in the same month.

Apart from TV personalities, Hollywood stars have also shared their opinions on the subject.

During an appearance on The View in May, Actress, and singer Jennifer Lopez was asked how she would react if she found out her husband was cheating on her with her best friend.

“I think I’d just walk out. You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know? That’s all the info that you need,” she responded.

When television screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer found out about the cheating scandal in March, she took to social media to express her feelings. She wrote that she and the writers were set to present the second season of the Hulu series Tell Me Lies to the network when she wanted to discuss the Scandoval.

“It’s taking every ounce of restraint in my body not to start the pitch with, ‘So when we left off last season, Sandoval was with Ariana, and Raquel was newly engaged to James',” she wrote.

Not only this, Watch What Happens Live recently featured Jennifer Lawrence who was asked about her thoughts on Tom during her time on the show. She said that she "cursed" the day Tom was born and that he had "bad skin." The actress also referred to Raquel's entrance at the show's third reunion part as "sickening, bizarre, and weird.”

Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco also talked about the show's upcoming season 11. According to a Variety interview, she said that she didn't think Raquel was getting a "warm welcome back." Cuoco noted that while she wouldn't mind seeing Raquel on the show again, she wants "what Ariana wants."

"So if she’s [Ariana] comfortable with it then I’m comfortable with it,” she added.

Fans can watch the entire Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo.

