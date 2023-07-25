How do fans feel about Ronda Rousey’s self-elimination from Stars on Mars episode 7? Details explored

Stars on Mars season 1 returned with a brand new episode on Monday, July 24. During a particular segment, the cast participated in order to take back control of the hab after artificial intelligence (AI) hacked into their systems.

While the cast successfully overpowered the enemy, it was time to send someone home, similar to how its done every week. While Ronda Rousey pulled her weight and performed exceptionally during the task, she was placed in the bottom two, alongside Pierce and Cora, the new contestants of the show.

Eventually, Andy Richter left the decision up to her, whether to stay or leave and the wrestler decided to leave the show and go home to her child. Fans took to social media to react to her elimination and noted that Ronda should have stayed. They additionally called her the “oxygen and life” of the show and were sad to see her go.

Aron @withonea #StarsOnMars What! Noooooo! Ronda Rousey Can’t Go Yet She is the Oxygen and Life Blood of this Show! 🥺

Stars on Mars fans saddened by Ronda Rousey’s elimination in episode 7

Stars on Mars season 1 aired another episode on Monday, July 24, during which one fan-favorite celebrity left the show. However, this time around, the contestant wasn’t voted out but instead chose to leave on their own.

American professional wrestler and actor Ronda Rousey chose to leave the show as she missed her daughter too much. During the Stars on Mars episode 7, AI trapped some cast members while the others had to reset the software by completing different tasks in order to take back control and free the trapped contestants.

While Ronda Rousey did well enough to not be placed at the bottom, Base Commander Andy Richter placed herself at the bottom in order to give her the opportunity to decide for herself. The Stars on Mars season 1 contestant previously expressed how much she missed her family, especially her 18-month-old daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanio Browne.

When she was about to exit the hab, Marshawn Lynch came running to hug her goodbye. In her exit interview, she noted that she was going to miss him the most.

"I tried to take that guy down for 10 days and I could not take him down once. Like, I’ve never met anyone who I just could not take down but I’ll miss trying," the star said.

Fans took to social media to react to Ronda Rousey leaving the Fox show and wished that she could have stayed.

The Stars on Mars contestant took to social media to talk about her experience on the show and stated that she was missing her “space fam” while watching the episodes back and reliving their “crazy experience.”

She shared snippets of her and Marshawn Lynch’s friendship during which she said that she loves the American football player and called him her “thunder buddy.”

"I did not think I would come to Mars and leave with Marshawn Lynch being my BFFFFF."

She added that “he’s just like chicken soup” for her soul” and noted that she doesn’t think that she would have been able to deal with Stars on Mars season 1 without him.

Other contestants that have been eliminated from the Mars stimulation show so far include Ashley Laconetti, Natasha Leggero, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tallulah Willis, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Stars on Mars is set to return next Monday on Fox with a brand new episode.