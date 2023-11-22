 How did Geoffrey Holt make his money? Secret small-town town-millionaire leaves entire fortune to Hinsdale 

Geoffrey Holt, a secret small-town millionaire, passed away at 82 on June 6 this year. Holt had saved a fortune of $3.8 million when he started investing in a communications mutual fund before mobile phones or the digital age progressed. The late millionaire worked as a production manager at a grain mill. Holt's sister, Alison Holt, revealed that he often emphasized the importance of not wasting money and investing.

Edwin "Smokey" Smith, Holt's best friend, told CNN on November 21 that Holt had left his fortune to the town of Hinsdale. According to Smith, Holt lived frugally to the point that despite being a millionaire, he lived in a trailer park where the kitchen chairs were made of plywood. His little home had no computer or TV.

Smith also revealed that Holt had established a trust fund in 2001 in mutual fund accounts;

"There was no probate. He had everything set up in trust. Geoffrey was the first trustee. and then on his passing, I became a successor trustee.

According to Kathryn Lynch, Hinsdale's administrator, Geoffrey Holt's generous donation to the town was left to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, where members of the town, including local organizations and schools, can apply for annual grants for up to $150,000.

Smith was surprised when he got to know that Holt in his will had decided for the entirety of the fortune to be spent on the town's education, health, recreation, and culture communities;

"I was sort of dumbfounded when I found out that all of it went to the town."

Smith also revealed that his friend was well-liked in the community, had what he wanted, and didn't seem to have any demands.

How does Hinsdale plan to use Geoffrey Holt's fortune

According to Lynch, Hinsdale is considering using the fortune to better the town. The first things on the list are buying an electronic voting machine and fixing the town hall clock:

"First is to get electronic ballots in Mr. Holts honor as he was an avid voter and our Supervisors of the Checklist count ballots by hand at elections"

Kristen Oliveri, spokesperson of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, in a statement to CNN, revealed that the funds will be used to support:

"Projects, programs and organizations that provide health, educational and recreational or cultural benefits to the residents of Hinsdale."

Kristen also expressed gratitude and said that Holt's generosity can transform a small community like Hinsdale.

Smith also revealed the life his friend lived. Geoffrey Holt would often be seen riding his bicycle or his lawn mower around town, going to a small store to buy a newspaper, and then sitting on the lawn mower passing the time reading or looking at cars driving.

Geoffrey Holt learned about investing by reading financial magazines. Other than financial magazines, Holt also liked reading about History, and World War II was one of his favorite topics. He often listened to classical music and possessed a record collection of works by Handel and Mozart.

According to his sister, they inherited the financial knowledge from their father. She also revealed that although Geoffrey Holt suffered from Dyslexia, she believed that he made up for his lack of education by investing as a way to compete.