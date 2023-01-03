 "How do you get to a point where the food is on the floor?": Jordan's fish and chicken Indianapolis video leaves internet baffled 

Indianapolis’ Jordan's Fish & Chicken located at 42nd Street and Post Road has come under fire after a TikTok video exposing the restaurant’s unsanitary conditions went viral online. Since then, the eatery has been temporarily closed. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their disgust over the occurrence.

Netizen reacts to deplorable conditions at the restaurant (Image via Reddit)

A few video clips of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken went viral over New Year’s weekend. In one of the videos, a customer was seen walking into a kitchen were several employees were seen walking around and preparing food with containers that were set on the floor. The food was seen covered in cardboard. Employees were reportedly wearing socks and sandals while preparing the meals. At certain points in the video, someone was trying to block the TikToker from recording inside the restaurant, however, the netizen continued to do so.

In another clip which left the internet baffled, a customer can be seen walking about of the kitchen to the front of the Jordan's Fish & Chicken restaurant where a mouse can visibly be seen on the floor.

JAN 18 ♑️ @Miss_KB__ INDIANAPOLIS JORDANS CHICKEN

42nd & POST INDIANAPOLIS JORDANS CHICKEN42nd & POST ‼️‼️‼️INDIANAPOLIS JORDANS CHICKEN ‼️‼️‼️42nd & POST 📍📍📍 https://t.co/GMMoJe9rLp

After the video went viral on social media. 20 people were seen protesting in front of the eatery. On the morning of January 2, a health department inspector discovered that the restaurant’s door was locked and no employees were seen. The inspector also found a large amount of grease on the outside of the restaurant.

Following the inspection, they revealed that the Marion County Public Health Department Food and Consumer Safety had to complete further inspections before the restaurant could legally reopen.

Netizens nauseated over Jordan's Fish & Chicken restaurant’s unsanitary conditions

Internet users were repelled after watching the TikTok videos. A clip of the same has been viewed over 1.6 million times on Twitter. Several netizens were horrified and shared doubts over ever eating at the restaurant. Many became insecure about eating outside of their homes in general. A few reactions to Jordan's Fish & Chicken’s situation read:

li @Off_the_Lish @Miss_KB__ I bet y’all gon’ start PREPARING YOUR OWN FOOD… AT HOME! @Miss_KB__ I bet y’all gon’ start PREPARING YOUR OWN FOOD… AT HOME!

BlazingMoe @BlazingMoe @Miss_KB__ I don’t even have the see the back. Front of the restaurant filthy enough for me not to eat from there. @Miss_KB__ I don’t even have the see the back. Front of the restaurant filthy enough for me not to eat from there.

tosh🌻🇬🇭 @ToshiaD_ @Miss_KB__ hell naw. this is why i never got chicken out that way. @Miss_KB__ hell naw. this is why i never got chicken out that way.

Zephyr @SunMoonzephyr @Miss_KB__ This is why I do not eat their food and I do not eat at their gas station and they do not wash their hand properly and they do not use toilet paper @Miss_KB__ This is why I do not eat their food and I do not eat at their gas station and they do not wash their hand properly and they do not use toilet paper

prod.deuce @ProdMchl @Miss_KB__ glad i been stopped going ts nasty @Miss_KB__ glad i been stopped going ts nasty

UptownTizz @TizzUptown1 @Miss_KB__ I’m just gonna cook my own stuff @Miss_KB__ I’m just gonna cook my own stuff

Glizzy Gliz🖤 @chay_glizzy @Miss_KB__ 🏾and I always get a feeling somebody might so doing to my food I have major trust issues @Da_Gremlin400 This why I won’t be eating out in 2023 I got food at home🏾and I always get a feeling somebody might so doing to my food I have major trust issues @Miss_KB__ @Da_Gremlin400 This why I won’t be eating out in 2023 I got food at home 😂😂😂😂✌🏾and I always get a feeling somebody might so doing to my food I have major trust issues

Jordan's Fish & Chicken restaurant manager claims the eatery is not part of the company’s branches

Christina Hodgeson, an off-site manager of two Jordan's Fish & Chicken locations revealed that there were only two of the restaurant’s branches in Indianapolis and the restaurant that went viral is not part of the company.

She shared that there were several Jordan's Fish & Chicken’s in Indianapolis that have taken the original name and logo to create business. Hodgeson stated that she was “sick” and “upset” after watching the video, which went viral.

State rep. Robin Shackleford and democratic mayoral candidate also shared that she was “horrified.” She said:

“I couldn’t believe that you had a restaurant in our community with such a deplorable situation, stepping over food, you don’t have shoes on, mice running around”

District City County Councilor La Keisha Jackson addressed the matter at hand as well. She said:

“We will not have it and it’s not acceptable. Our people deserve better. Our residents deserve better. They are the ones that are keeping their door open. You will treat them with respect, integrity and decency.”

Jackson went on to urge Indianapolis citizens to hold business owners accountable.

Poll : 0 votes