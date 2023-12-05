How to get tickets to Massive Attack Bristol show 2024? Presale, date, location, & all you need to know 

Massive Attack is set to perform at the 'Act 1.5', an experimental 100% renewable powered one-day festival at the Clifton Downs in Bristol, UK on August 25, 2024. The performance will be their first UK show since 2019 and will be in collaboration with climate scientists.

The concert will also feature other climate preservation measures such as locally sourced food, and will be a follow-up to a similar festival the band held in association with the University of Manchester in 2019.

The group announced the new concert, which will feature yet-to-be-announced special guests, was announced via a post on their official Instagram page on December 5, 2023:

Presale for the concert will be available exclusively to residents of Bristol, Bath and the surrounding Gloucestershire, Swindon and Taunton. The presale can be accessed by registering with the postcodes, BS, BA, SN, TA or GL at the official website of the tour.

General tickets for the tour will be available from December 10, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the aforementioned official website of the band.

More on Massive Attack Bristol 2024 concert

Massive Attack's new concert focuses on the reduction of emissions from festivals caused by transportation. To that end, the festival will be preferential to local crowds. Founding member of the band, 3D, stated in a press release:

"We’re chuffed to play our home city again and to be able do it in the right way. In terms of climate change action there are no excuses left; offsetting, endless seminars and diluted declarations have all been found out – so live music must drastically reduce all primary emissions and take account of fan travel."

The band member continued:

"Working with pioneering partners on this project means we can seriously move the dial for major live music events & help create precedents that are immediately available.”

The date and venue for the Massive Attack tour is given below:

August 25, 2024 - Bristol, UK at Clifton Downs

Climate researcher Professor Carly McLachlan elaborated in an exclusive statement to NME that such experimental work is crucial towards achieving carbon reduction goals in any sector, music or otherwise, stating:

"This is precisely the type of transformative approach that we need to see more of in the live music sector and indeed every sector; one that has the collaboration and vision to reduce emissions across all areas of impact..."

The scientist continued:

"...working beyond the areas you directly control to unlock the systemic change we urgently need to deliver on our Paris Agreement commitments."

More on Massive Attack's work on climate change

The first publicly documented instance of Massive Attack's support for work on climate change and environmentalism is in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which is considered to be one of the largest man-made environmental disasters in history.

The band donated its commercial (ad) income to the clean-up campaign launched after the oil spill. The next major event in the band's support of environmental causes came in 2018 when the band started supporting environmental activists The Extinction Rebellion.

This was followed by Massive Attack's publication of a guideline for the environmental impact of live music events in collaboration with the Tyndall Centre of Climate Change Research. The paper researched and set recommendations to meet the Paris Agreement of 2015's primary goal of keeping the average temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius.