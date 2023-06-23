How high can Christopher Spell jump? The Bachelorette season 20 cast member is a Guinness World Record holder

The Bachelorette is set to return to television screens with another season. The upcoming season (20) will see Charity Lawson as the leading cast member and will feature 25 men who will set out to compete for Charity’s final rose.

One of her suitors is Christopher Spell, who can jump up to 67 inches and is a two-time Guinness World Record holder – one for highest standing box jump and the other for highest standing backflip.

The Bachelorette season 20 suitor Christopher Spell describes himself as confident, committed, and passionate

Christopher is a 27-year-old World Record Jumper from White Plains, New York. He was a student at the University of Buffalo from 2013 to 2017 before beginning his athletic journey, and he later went on to work as the head coach with Soccer Shots Franchising.

The season 20 suitor worked as a personal trainer, followed by his time as the Director of the Youth Program for Warrior Indoor Baseball & Softball Training, before returning to Against Odds Athletics as the owner in April 2020. Along with being a business owner, Chris is a social media influencer across platforms and has over 148,500 followers on TikTok.

While in conversation with Lohud in 2021, The Bachelorette season 20 contestant opened up about his record-winning jumps. He first claimed a Guinness World Record holder in 2019 and reclaimed the title in 2021 with a 67-inch high jump.

He said at the time:

"This one felt a lot different than the previous time I had the record because once I had it taken away from me, I took it a little more personally. I kind of had a chip on my shoulder to make sure that I got that back. I had an extra fire underneath. This jump felt much sweeter at 67 inches."

The Bachelorette season 20 cast member trained four times a week for six months straight to prepare for the jump. His routine included plyometrics, various types of jumps, and weight training for his lower body.

Before he became famous for jumping, Chris was a Division 1 football player for Panas while he was a student at the university. Regarding the fame that came after holding the record, he said he didn't believe he could get such support throughout the world by just jumping. He continued that he is happy and thankful that he can inspire undersized athletes much like himself as they get into high school.

He is now ready to compete for love as part of The Bachelorette season 20. His ABC bio reads that he is looking for the "perfect leading lady" to match his ambitions and that he’ll do anything to be the best.

"Chris describes himself as a confident, committed and passionate man who is looking for his ride or die. If he could be a superhero, he would be The Flash so he could travel the world extremely quickly," it continues.

