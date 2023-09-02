How I Met Your Father gets canceled after 2 seasons

Hulu's original American sitcom series How I Met Your Father was canceled after only two seasons due to its low ratings. The series was created as a result of inspiration from the American sitcom How I Met Your Mother by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays. With a total of two seasons, the series had 30 episodes. The show was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

The first episode of How I Met Your Father premiered on January 18, 2022. The so-called final episode of the series aired on July 11, 2023, on Hulu. The main cast includes Hilary Duff as Sophie, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Kim Cattrall. The series was produced by Bays Thomas Productions, The Walk-Up Company, and 20th Television. Hilary Duff is also one of the producers of this series.

Why did How I Met Your Father get canceled for only 2 seasons?

Variety confirmed on September 1, 2023 that Hulu canceled How I Met Your Father after only two seasons. Hulu cited the reason for this premature ending as the show not being "well received" by viewers. This decision by Hulu left viewers questioning who the father of Sophie's child is.

How I Met Your Father received two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 in the categories of Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series and Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series. Despite these achievements, the series received unfavorable reviews from critics.

The show's creator, Isaac Aptaker, recently expressed his excitement about the Emmy nomination for season 2 on Instagram, but it ultimately went in vain. The series featured several high-profile cameos, including Neil Patrick Harris. However, it lacked the quick environmental setup compared to its predecessor, How I Met Your Mother.

Hulu did not provide specific viewership numbers to support their decision but cited poor ratings as the reason. Currently, the series creators, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, are under a 3-year contract with Disney and Hulu for future collaborations.

What is How I Met Your Father about?

How I Met Your Father follows the story set in the future, where Sophie tells her son how she met his father in 2021. The story also explores the lives of Sophie's close friends as they all together figure out who they are, what they want in life, and how they fall in love despite the challenges.

The synopsis for How I Met Your Father provided by Hulu is as follows:

"In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

The series is available for streaming on the Hulu app, with all 30 episodes from two seasons available. It is also included in the 30-day free trial version of Hulu. After that, viewers can choose either $7.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month without ads. So, if you want to watch this series without ending, catch it on Hulu.