How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 14 release date, air time, and more details

The 14th episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 is expected to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, June 5, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The series is a spinoff of the iconic sitcom, How I Met Your Mother and focuses on the backstory of Sophie.

Sophie, in 2050, tells her son the eventful story of how she met his father. The show stars Hilary Duff in the lead role and various others who play significant supporting characters. It is helmed by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger.

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 14 is expected to focus on Nick and Sophie spending more time together

An official promo for How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 14 has not yet been released, but based on various reports online, viewers can expect the new episode, titled Disengagement Party, to focus on Nick and Sophie trying to spend more time with each other.

It'll also be interesting to see the truth about Nick's father. Apart from that, not many other details about the upcoming episode are known. The previous episode, titled Family Business, focused on Sophie and her father running a business. Meanwhile, Ellen and Val indulge in an open-house treat. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''Sophie and her dad run a business out of Pembertons; Charlie and Jesse meet women they like; Val and Ellen treat themselves to a fancy open house.''

As things are coming closer to a conclusion, it'll be fascinating to watch how the story unfolds this season. So far, reviews for the second season have been largely positive, with praise majorly directed towards the performances by the cast, plot, and writing, among other things. As of now, How I Met Your Father is yet to be renewed for a third season, but fans can expect a positive update sometime soon.

In brief about How I Met Your Father's plot and cast

The sitcom focuses on protagonist Sophie, who, in the year 2050, tells her son how she met his father and discusses her early life. Take a look at the official synopsis of the series, according to Hulu:

''In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.''

The series is tonally and thematically similar to How I Met Your Mother, and fans of the original show will certainly enjoy it. Critics have praised the series' lighthearted and warm tone, apart from the writing and performances by the actors.

The cast features Hilary Duff in the lead role as Sophie. Duff has been superb throughout the two seasons and has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance. The remaining cast members include Francia Raisa as Valentina, Christopher Lowell as Jesse, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, and many others.

Don't miss How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 14 on Hulu on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

