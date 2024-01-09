How did Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa meet? Relationship timeline explored as actress files for divorce after nearly four years of separation

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have been together for 18 years and have been married since 2017, but separated back in October 2020. On Monday, January 8, Bonet finally filed for divorce from the Aquaman star at the Los Angeles County court. According to the filing, the separation was sought due to "irreconcilable differences."

Momoa and Bonet have two children together, a 15-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter, for whom the couple has sought joint custody. The divorce seems to be mutual, as it was stated that the couple had come to an agreement on splitting assets. According to Oprah Daily, Momoa first met Bonet in 2005 at a jazz club in Los Angeles via mutual friends.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have been separated since October 7, 2020

Expand Tweet

On Monday, The Cosby Show star Lilakoi Moon, known professionally as Lisa Bonet, filed for divorce from her husband and fellow actor, Jason Momoa, at the Los Angeles County court. The divorce filing cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

56-year-old Bonet and 44-year-old Jason share two children: a 15-year-old boy named Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa and a 16-year-old girl named Lola Iolani Momoa. The couple has requested joint custody of their children in the divorce filing.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's split appears to be drama-free and handled amicably by both parties involved, as the filing states that the couple has personally agreed on how to split their belongings. Bonet also stated in the filing that neither of them were requesting any sort of financial aid.

Although the news is quite abrupt, it certainly is no shocker, as the couple had already announced their separation in a joint Instagram statement back in January 2022, almost 2 years ago. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the divorce filing stated that the couple had separated on October 7, 2020. The couple said in the joint statement released in 2022.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

They announced that they were "parting ways in marriage," but they specified that they did not share the information because it was "newsworthy" but because they wished to go about their lives with "dignity and honesty." They further wrote:

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become…"

Lisa Bonet was Jason Momoa's childhood crush. He was smitten with her ever since she watched her performance in The Cosby Show. Jason finally met his idol in an LA jazz club back in 2005 through mutual friends. Momoa asked Bonet to drive him back to the hotel, and the duo stopped midway for some Guinness and grits. Momoa told Porter magazine in 2018:

"I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met."

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa welcomed their first child, a daughter, two years later in 2007, followed by a son in 2008. They even starred in their first film together, produced, directed, and co-wrote by Momoa himself, named Road to Paloma.

Although they referred to each other as husband and wife for quite a few years, the duo only got legally married in 2017 at a ceremony in Topanga, California. This was Momoa's first marriage and Lisa's second. Bonet was previously married to musician Lenny Kravitz from '87 to '93. Lisa and Lenny are parents to 35-year-old Batman star Zoe Kravitz.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet separated in 2020, as mentioned above, and officially announced the same in 2022, followed by an uncontested divorce in 2024.