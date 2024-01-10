How long were Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet married? Relationship timeline explored as actor files for divorce 

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were among the most loved couples in Hollywood. However, on Monday, January 8, 2024, actress Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Jason Momoa, ending a 17-year relationship between them. The pair met in a Los Angeles jazz bar in 2005 through mutual connections. Lisa Bonet, the former cast member of The Cosby Show, claimed to Net-A-Porter in 2018 that they "have been together" ever since.

As per PEOPLE magazine (which obtained court documents filed in the Superior Court of California), Bonet requested shared custody of their two daughters, Lola Iolani (16) and Nakoa-Wolf (15), in the divorce application. The Aquaman actor has not asked for spousal support, and the documents suggest he will not be requesting financial support either.

After meeting in 2005 and getting married in October 2017, the couple revealed their separation in January 2022. However, according to the divorce papers, they haven't lived together since October 7, 2020.

Exploring Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship timeline

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa separated almost two years ago, and on Monday, Bonet filed for divorce. The Times obtained marriage divorce documents from Bonet, which specify their date of separation as October 7, 2020—the date of their third wedding anniversary and almost fifteen years after they initially started dating—citing "irreconcilable differences."

1987: Jason Momoa has a crush on Lisa Bonet

Momoa saw Bonet on The Cosby Show when he was eight years old in 1987, and that is when their love story started (for him), even though they wouldn't meet in person until 2005. The Hawaii native fell in love with Bonet, who was 20 years old, and married the rock musician Lenny Kravitz back then.

2005: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa meet at a Jazz Club

A picture of Bonet and Momoa from their early dating days(Image via WireImage)

Momoa's and Bonet's paths intertwined at a Los Angeles jazz club back in 2005. By then, Bonet had split from Lenny, with whom she had a daughter named Zoë (1988). Bonet was persuaded to drive Momoa home by him, who was then living out of a motel. The pair stopped at Hollywood's now-closed 101 Coffee Shop, where sparks flew between them.

2007: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet welcome their first daughter

Momoa's mother posted a message on Momoa's forum announcing the birth of their first child, Lola Iolani Momoa, on July 21, 2007. The baby was named after the hawks that were circling overhead as she was born at home. The actress was already the mother of 18-year-old daughter Zoë from her marriage to Lenny Kravitz at that time.

2008: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet welcome their second child on December 15, 2008

Bonet didn't announce their pregnancy until she was seven months along with the couple's second child. The actress stated at the time that she and Momoa had decided to keep the baby's sex a secret.

As Momoa's mother posted on his official forum, Bonet and Momoa welcomed their first son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.

2014: Bonet and Momoa co-star in their first film together

Before appearing on screen together in the movie Road to Paloma, which Momoa co-wrote, produced, and directed, the two celebrities were together for almost ten years. With Bonet portraying Magdalena, the actor performed the role of Wolf, a guy on the run after killing his mother.

2017: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet finally tied the knot

Even though they had been referring to each other as husband and wife for years, Momoa and Bonet didn't tie the knot until 2017, when they made it official in a small ceremony in Topanga, California.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he claimed the following:

"I've been married to my wife for 12 years. It's just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love."

2020: Momoa and Bonet would make their final red carpet appearance together

Fans were unaware then, but Momoa and Bonet made their last red-carpet appearance together as a married couple at the Hollywood Tom Ford AW20 Show in February 2020. Momoa and Bonet also collaborated on screen for a Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage Quicken Loans in February 2020.

2022: Momoa and Bonet announced their separation

The pair ended their 17-year relationship in January 2022, announcing their split five years after marriage. The statement was made on the same day production of Aquaman 2 came to an end. Their different professional paths caused the breakup, a source told PEOPLE, adding that Bonet's concentration on her life in L.A. prevented her from joining Momoa "on every location."

In a deleted Instagram post, Jason Momoa had claimed the following:

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception…"

2024: Lisa Bonet files for divorce

Expand Tweet

After a lot of speculation about whether the couple would get back together or not, Lisa Bonet confirmed that they would be splitting permanently as she filed for divorce on January 8, 2024.