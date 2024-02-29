How many children does Christina Aguilera have? Details explored 

Recently, during an appearance on Drew Barrymore’s podcast, the multi-talented Christina Aguilera, along with the host, went into details with respect to their parenting techniques and the struggles that accompany them.

Initially commenting on how her daughter uses her own past to convince her to do various things, such as wearing a crop hat, Aguilera revealed that despite the back-and-forths, she always aims to help her children embrace their own identities:

"But also, you know, I think it's important for her to have a strong sense of self but also to be very empowered with her body and eventually ... her sexuality. So, I want her to just really know herself first. It's empowering, like, being a female and embracing your body and everything that makes you feel good or womanly, however, that is for yourself to be able to embrace that."

Continuing, she claimed that her journey after becoming a mother has been extremely fulfilling, and leads to a range of regular entertainment as well. Aguilera, who has been engaged to Mattew Rutler since 2014, is a mother to two children - 15-year-old Max and 9-year-old Summer.

About Christina Aguilera's two children: Max and Summer

Max Liron Bratman, 15

Currently 15, Aguilera’s journey as a mom began way back in January 2008. She was blessed with her first son with former partner Jordan Bratman, and named him Max Liron Bratman. Born in Los Angeles, Max's middle name honors his father’s side of the family.

While his parents have since separated in 2010, the two are still committed parents for Max, who is currently in high school. Studying in LA, Max often joins his mother on her many travels and is a budding singer like her.

He has already earmarked plans for his singing career and is regularly featured on Christina Aguilera’s Instagram account. He has already started off with his acting career and currently has a total of two credits on IMDB.

These include those for Christina Aguilera: Let There Be Love (2013) and Dateline NBC (1992). Needless to say, Max can also be expected to eventually hit mainstream, just like Christina Aguilera.

Summer Rain Rutler, 9

Max’s younger sister, Rain Rutler, is a result of Christina Aguilera’s current engagement with Matthew Rutler, which was announced back in 2014. Aguilera welcomed Summer back in August 2014. Speaking about the reason behind picking this name for her daughter, the singer said:

"Summer is a time of spreading warmth and light, while rain washes away ... replenishes and brings new life to allow growth and new beginnings. I wanted her name to be filled with inspiration, love and joy. And that's exactly what she brings to all who encounter her. Her beauty and sunshine exude from within."

Aguilera has often mentioned how Summer’s birth completely changed her life and allowed her to find happiness.

Aguilera, in the past, has also talked about how her 2018 album, Liberation, was also inspired by her daughter, claiming that while Summer was a shy kid at first, she has in recent years been more willing to embrace the spotlight.