How many children do Peta and Maksim have? Family explored as DWTS welcomes baby no. 2

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) pro dancing couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy celebrated Father’s Day by welcoming their second baby.

Peta took to social media to share that she was on her way to the hospital and a couple of hours later, her husband, Chmerkovskiy joined her as she got ready to welcome the newborn baby into the world.

A while later, the once-again father shared a picture of him and his second son with Peta and wrote "Happy Father’s Day to me". The two previously took to Instagram to share the news of their pregnancy where Peta further opened up about her IVF struggles and stated that the couple was pregnant after struggling for two years and having gone through three miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer.

DWTS star Peta Murgatroyd went through three miscarriages

The Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) professional dancing couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, whose first son Shai recently turned six, welcomed their second kid into the world on June 18, 2023.

The professional dancers announced their pregnancy in January 2023 and revealed at the time that they were shocked by the news as they were about to start their second round of IVF.

Ahead of the pregnancy announcement, the DWTS dancer had opened up about struggling with the procedure for two years before she got pregnant with their second child. While in conversation with People magazine, Peta opened up about going through three miscarriages in two years, including one when her husband was in Ukraine.

She said that she was extremely tired and out of breath but didn’t know that she was pregnant at the time until she went to see the doctor.

She stated:

"Which in hindsight was better for my recovery because I didn’t have that super joyous moment of ‘I’m pregnant again!’ I just had the moment of, ‘You lost it."

The miscarriage happened soon after she battled COVID-19 after visiting the DWTS dancer in Ukraine and she added that she felt like she was dying but later she knew what had happened.

She stated that it was too much for her body and she couldn’t do it. Chmerkovskiy said at the time that he felt helpless about not being by Peta’s side and the couple further opened up about the two going through another miscarriage the previous year.

He called the first miscarriage the darkest point of their marriage, especially since the couple lost another pregnancy nine months later.

In July 2022, the DWTS couple opened up about the IVF journey they started after the three failed pregnancies. While in conversation with Us Weekly, Peta said she wanted a girl. She further said that while they were both nervous, she wanted twins while Chmerkovskiy only wanted one child.

She said:

"I really want a girl..and he’s very much just wanting that bond with one baby. I think we’re both nervous about trying to balance two, with how to kind of share the love and be there for each baby."

The DWTS couple are now happy parents of two children, Shai, who they welcomed in 2018, and the newborn baby they welcomed on Father’s Day 2023.

