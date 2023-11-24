How many counts of election fraud is Kim Phuong Taylor facing? Charges against Iowa GOP official's wife explored

The wife of a Republican politician in Iowa, Kim Phuong Taylor, has been convicted of 52 criminal charges related to a 2020 voter fraud scheme. The Department of Justice alleged that Kim Phuong Taylor submitted absentee ballots on behalf of people who were not present in order to get her husband into the office.

The authorities also claimed that the voters had not given her permission to use their names, or cast votes in place of them. Due to this, Kim Phuong Taylor was convicted on 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, and the rest 23 counts of voter fraud.

Iowa’s Republican politician’s wife, Kim, also faces three charges of registering to vote in a fraudulent manner.

The authorities convicted Kim on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and also stated that Kim Phuong Taylor could face around five years of prison time on each charge. The Justice Department released a statement about the same and said:

“Kim Phuong Taylor submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information. Taylor completed and signed voter forms without voters’ permission and told others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present.”

“My first priority right now is to deal with today’s results”: Kim Phuong Taylor’s husband’s statement explored as she gets arrested for an alleged voting fraud

While the wife of the politician was indicted and arrested in January, the judges did not specify or set any sentencing date, yet. Hence, she remains free until her sentencing date is announced by the court.

As the news started floating on social media, many netizens began wondering if the politician himself was also named in the case.

However, the prosecutors claimed that they were not aware if Jeremy Taylor knew about the fraud being done by his wife. As the judges announced their verdict, he released a statement and said:

“While I plan to continue making decisions that are best for our county’s families, my first priority right now is to deal with today’s results as a private matter in order to be there for my own family, my wife and our children.”

He also mentioned how he expected a different outcome, as he said:

“We are thankful many aspects of the background of this case were brought to light. While this was certainly not the outcome we were hoping for, we respect our court system which allowed the jury to hear my wife’s side of the story. We are thankful for our friends, family, and community who know us best and have stood by our side.”

The lawsuit states how Kim carried out a fraud scheme to gather votes for her husband, Jeremy Taylor, who was standing opposite Rep. Steve King in the June 2020 GOP congressional primary elections.

The case states that when Jeremy was seen losing, the wife engaged in ballot fraud so that the husband won against the opposition. The prosecutors also claimed that Kim, who is from Vietnam also engaged in similar activities in Vietnam.