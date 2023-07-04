How many episodes are there in HBO Max’s Full Circle? Full release schedule explored

HBO has finally announced Steven Soderbergh's latest project, Full Circle, will be released on HBO Max on July 13, 2023. The six-episode series is directed by Soderbergh, who is known for his crime thrillers with an avant-garde approach. The upcoming HBO miniseries is an intriguing and suspenseful investigative story set in the heart of present-day New York City.

Full Circle revolves around a botched kidnapping case that triggers an investigation and ends up uncovering a web of long-held secrets. In the face of the unraveling of such mysteries, the lives of the characters are thrown apart.

How many episodes are there in Full Circle? Release schedule explored

The HBO limited series will have six episodes, the first two of which will premiere on July 13, 2023. Episodes three and four will be released the Thursday after that ie July 20, 2023, followed by the final two episodes on July 27, 2023.

Two episodes of Full Circle will air every Thursday for three weeks starting July 13.

Fans can tune in to the Max streaming platform every Thursday for new episodes of the mystery series.

The HBO miniseries began filming in September 2022 in New York City

"An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City," reads the synopsis of the series, according to HBO.

The series started filming in September 2022, in New York City, after announcing the main cast. HBO has brought together Zazie Beetz from Atlanta and the Emmy-winning Claire Danes from Homeland to star in the miniseries.

They will be joined by Happy Anderson, William Sadler, Adia, Timothy Olyphant, Jim Gaffigan, Ethan Stoddard, and Dennis Quaid, in supporting roles. Additionally, Jharrel Jerome, Phaldut Sharma, Gerald Jones, Sheyi Cole, CCH Pounder, and Suzanne Savoy will also be a part of the miniseries.

As mentioned earlier, Full Circle is being directed by Steven Soderbergh. The Academy Award-winning director is a pioneer of independent cinema who specializes in crime and psychological thrillers. Full Circle is a much-anticipated mystery thriller as it will reveal what Soderbergh has been cooking up for so long.

Soderbergh has been critically acclaimed for his films like Traffic, Erin Brockovich, S*x, Lies, and Videotape, and Out of Sight. He has also directed the first and third Magic Mike films.

He will be joined by Ed Solomon as the screenwriter. Solomon is also known for writing screenplays for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, and the Now You See Me movies. He will also serve as the executive producer along with Soderbergh and Casey Silver.

The music for the series has been composed by Zack Ryan, who previously scored Soderbergh’s Starz docuseries Leavenworth.

HBO has released two trailers for Full Circle so far. The first one was released in May and showed viewers the main plot points. It saw Sam (Danes) and Derek’s (Olyphant) son kidnapped and Harmony (Beetz) showed up as the investigator. The short clip also introduced viewers to some of the main characters of the show.

Following this, a full-length trailer for the crime thriller series was launched which made it clear that the family has a lot of secrets that are directly connected to their child’s kidnapping. There is also a Guyanese family tied to this case, but not much regarding that is revealed in either of the trailers.

