How many episodes are there in I'm A Virgo? Details explored 

The coming-of-age series I'm A Virgo dropped on Amazon Prime Video on June 23, 2023, and the audience cannot keep their cool. The highly anticipated series by acclaimed filmmaker and musician Boots Riley is set to enthral audiences worldwide with its seven-part comedy drama.

The story revolves around a 19-year-old, 13-foot-tall black man named Cootie, played by Jharrel Jherome, who is raised by his aunt and uncle in Oakland, California. The synopsis of the series on IMDb reads,

"From visionary filmmaker Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You), I’m A Virgo is a coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13ft tall young Black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, Cootie soon experiences the beauty and contradictions of the world for the first time. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real life superhero named The Hero."

All seven episodes of I'm A Virgo aired on Amazon Prime Video on June 22, 2023.

I'm A Virgo: Episodes explored

The fantastical comedy-drama I'm A Virgo has been released on Prime Video all at once, and each episode has a runtime between 22 and 37 minutes. The list below explores the episodes and the associated writers.

You a Big Muthaf*cka - Boots Riley

The Universe and My Spirit - Boots Riley

Paco Rabanne - Tze Chun

Balance Beam - Whitney White

Brillo, If Possible - Marcus Gardley

It Requires Trust on My Part - Michael R. Jackson

A Metaphor for What - Boots Riley

Boots Riley's I'm A Virgo is a mark of originality as it deals with a man who is absurdly tall compared to other humans. Starring Jharrel Jerome, also known as Kevin Jones from the award-winning film Moonlight in 2016, the series is a marriage of soul music and left-wing political ideologies.

I'm A Virgo's protagonist, Cootie, the giant-sized man, is brought up by his uncle and aunt in Oakland. The first scene shows his aunt Lafrancine holding a blood-smeared baby in her arms. Cootie loses his mom during childbirth, and the rest of his life is spent hiding from the outside world. Cootie views the world beyond his house through his television set, and the tiniest movement brings objects loose in his room.

Setting the context of the show, it is quickly discovered that The Hero, brought to life by millionaire Jay Whittle, lives in the same city as Cootie. Meanwhile, Cootie gets a stilt house made for him until he is 21 and can venture out, and he is barred from having any of the Bing Bang Burgers as he is told that they are poison.

The plot thickens as Cootie, encouraged by his neighbor, tries to step out and do things young adults of his age do, such as eat Bing Bang Burgers. As he realizes that the burgers are not poison, he comes to the understanding that his parents have been lying to him about the police arresting black men and the government taking him away considering his size.

The story of I'm A Virgo picks up from the first episode, where Cootie ends up becoming an urban legend and unapologetically lives his missed teenage life with his new-found friends.

More on I'm A Virgo: Delivering to audience expectations

The show is shot extensively using visual effects so as to make Jerome appear taller than the cast members. Quite like Riley's previous project, Sorry to Bother You, this show excels at creating a surrealistic premise and delivers it successfully to make it enjoyable.

Watch Jharrel Jerome, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, and Walton Goggins in I'm A Virgo on Amazon Prime Video.

