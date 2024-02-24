How many episodes in So Help Me Todd season 2? Full schedule explored

So Help Me Todd season 2 premiered on February 15, and fans have been following the new adventures of Judge Maya Travis, District Attorney Todd Harrison, and investigator Kristin Adams.

As per The Economic Times, the second season's tight 10 to 13-episode format has allowed for a more focused and intense storytelling experience. Coming closer to the end of February, the series remains to provide thought-provoking storylines and captivating character developments.

Fans become wrapped in the dramatic twists and their favorite characters’ personal lives. The superb acting of Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, and Madeline Wise, and the talent of the production team will keep viewers’ feet glued to their seats until the season finale. There will be twists and turns as the plot thickens with every episode.

How many episodes are there in So Help Me Todd season 2?

The episode guide for So Help Me Todd season 2 is below, according to IMDb:

Iceland Was Horrible - Thursday, February 15, 2024 Your Day in Court - Thursday, February 22, 2024 The Queen of Courts - Thursday, February 29, 2024 Dial Margaret for Murder - Thursday, March 14, 2024 To Be Determined (airdate unknown) To Be Determined (airdate unknown) To Be Determined (airdate unknown) To Be Determined (airdate unknown) To Be Determined (airdate unknown) Final Episode Title (airdate unknown)

The dates and titles of the remaining episodes are tentative and are subject to change. As of now, it can be predicted that the last episode will be aired on April 11, 2024, under the presumption of a regular weekly release.

So Help Me Todd season 2: All cast members and their characters

In So Help Me Todd season 2, the main cast includes:

Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret, a defense attorney

Skylar Astin as Todd, Margaret's youngest child, a former private detective hired by Margaret's firm

Madeline Wise as Allison, Todd's sister, an ER doctor

Tristen J. Winger as Lyle, a fastidious in-house investigator at Margaret's firm

Inga Schlingmann as Susan, Todd's engaged ex-girlfriend, a lawyer at Margaret's firm

Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Francey, Margaret's executive assistant

Recurring actors include:

Heather Morris in a recurring role

Briga Heelan, staging a ground-floor reunion with Skylar Astin

Lisa Rinna is bringing big secrets

Jeffrey Nordling as Gus Easton, a fellow attorney and a potential love interest for Margaret

A few new faces have also joined the second season, like Clayton James and Thomas Cadrot.

Where to watch So Help Me Todd season 2?

So Help Me Todd season 2 is also available on many of the popular online streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, CBS, and Paramount Plus. Viewers can stream the series on Amazon Prime Video or watch CBS for live broadcasts or online viewing.

Paramount Plus subscribers can also stream the show on the streaming platform. For a global audience, a VPN service like ExpressVPN is necessary because it will help unlock regional barriers and enable them to access the episodes from any part of the world.

Plot summary of So Help Me Todd season 2

Legal drama clashes with family issues this season (Image via YouTube/CBS Miami, 1:21)

The season explores the complexities of legal drama and family dynamics as Margaret and Todd face a series of difficult cases. The first episode begins with the pair looking into a murder that had been broadcast live on the local morning news, which provoked a lot of changes in their professional collaboration. Later, the tensions mount as Todd detects possible criminality in the courthouse, making their working relationship even more intriguing.

Viewers will get an exciting mix of mystery and humor as the story develops.

So Help Me Todd season 2 has a new episode dropping every Thursday on CBS.