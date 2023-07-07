How many kids does Bill de Blasio have? All about his family amid news of separation from wife, Chirlane McCray

Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife of 29 years, Chirlane McCray, have decided to separate. Blasio shared the news with The New York Times, saying that he and his ex-wife will continue to share the same Brooklyn townhouse and have agreed to see other people. McCray confirmed the same to The Associated Press (AP).

Chirlane McCray further told AP that even though she and Bill de Blasio were separating, they are still in love and have only respect and admiration for each other. She also confirmed that they will live in the same house.

In addition, she mentioned how the decision was mutual, and they both were looking forward to the next chapter of their lives. She also clarified that they were openly talking about the separation to avoid any form of gossip, negativity, or misunderstanding.

Bill de Blasio and Charlie McCray have two kids, son Dante de Blasio (now aged 23) and daughter Chiara de Blasio (now aged 25), who were at the center of his political career.

Bill de Blasio’s daughter was arrested during a protest over the death of George Floyd

Bill de Blasio met Chirlane McCray, a political activist and poet, in 1991 in New York City Hall while working for Mayor David Dinkins. While he was the mayor’s aide, McCray, the Wellesley College graduate and former magazine columnist, was his speechwriter. The duo got married in 1994.

Since then, the couple and their family have been central to Blasio's image and career. For instance, McCray oversaw a mental health initiative called ThriveNYC during his double terms and also helped her husband run a short-lived presidential campaign in 2020.

The couple has been known for their philanthropy and commitment to battling homelessness, mental health issues, and AIDS in the city. They have also contributed largely to bridging income inequality and ensuring affordable housing in New York City.

His son Dante, as a 15-year-old, starred in a TV commercial during his mayoral campaign, saying that his father would end all conservative policies, such as stop-and-frisk policing and racial inequality. His daughter Chiara too, voiced her drug and alcohol abuse and struggle with depression in a four-minute video, which also boosted Bill’s campaign.

While Dante graduated from Yale University, his elder sister graduated from California’s Santa Clara University in sociology. Since then, she has been an active part of Feminists for Justice at Santa Clara Community as a program coordinator. Interestingly, Chiara was arrested during a protest in the city over George Floyd’s death in May 2020. She is an advocate of police reform and mental health issues.

Bill de Blasio's career in brief

Born as Warren Wilhelm Jr. (named after his father, who served in the Second World War) in Manhattan, New York City, Bill de Blasio was raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He changed his name in 2001 to honor his mother and reflect his alienation from his father.

Now aged 62, this Italian-American former mayor of New York City attended both New York University and Columbia University, from where he graduated in legal studies. Before actively joining politics, he served as campaign manager for both Charles Rangel and Hillary Clinton. After that, he was elected as a public advocate in the New York City Council, representing the 39th district of Brooklyn from 2002 to 2009.

Bill de Blasio won the election for the Democratic Party in 2013 and became the mayor of New York City. He served two terms before being succeeded by fellow Democrat and current mayor Eric Adams.

