The Philippines has recently accused China of crowding the Whitsun Reef with more than 135 Chinese vessels. The presence of multiple vessels created panic, and the vessels were reportedly spread over the entire reef, as per the Coast Guard.

According to Al Jazeera, the presence of Chinese vessels has expanded for some time, and the number of vessels was confirmed following an inspection conducted by two patrol boats. The number was initially reported to be 111 on November 13, 2023, which has increased now.

Manila's coast guard issued a statement that reads that the vessels have not responded to the radio calls made by the Philippines Coast Guard. The Whitsun Reef is located around 1,000 km away from the closest Chinese landmass of Hainan Island.

The Whitsun Reef, also known as Julian Felippe Reef, has been flooded with several Chinese vessels since last month. Coast Guard Jay Tarriela elaborated on the details on X (formerly Twitter) and posted some pictures where the vessels could be spotted in the water.

Tariella additionally shared some videos, writing that the presence of the vessels was detected by the Philippines Coast Guard monitors on November 13. He continued:

"In response to this alarming development, National Security Adviser and Chair of the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea, General Eduardo Ano, directed the PCG to carry out a maritime patrol to challenge and document the illegal presence of the CNM in Julian Felipe Reef."

The post further stated that the situation was also investigated by the "PCG Commandant, Coast Guard Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan."

According to WION, the news comes after a new coast guard station was formed on the Thitu Island of the South China Sea on December 1, 2023. The Coast Guard station features the best facilities like radar, satellite communication, coastal cameras, and more.

Issuеs bеtwееn thе Philippines and China havе continuеd for thе last fеw months

The Philippines has been making some major accusations against China for somе timе. The latest incident happened in September of this year where the former accused China's maritime militia of damaging the coral reefs. The Philippine Coast Guard also shared some videos at the time, showing the current condition of the reefs.

Although China denied the claims at the time, Coast Guard Jay Tariella stated that the divers conducted surveys below the water where they witnessed "discoloration" in various spots. According to CNN, Tariella believed that an increase in illegal fishing activities of the maritime militia was the reason for the bad condition of the reefs.

"The presence of crushed corals strongly suggests a potential act of dumping, possibly involving the same dead corals that were previously processed and cleaned before being returned to the seabed."

The Western Command of the Philippine Military claimed in July this year that the Iroquois Reef was full of Chinese fishing vessels. A spokesperson for the WESOM, Ariel Coloma, emphasized the need for the removal of the vessels as a sign of respect for their sovereign rights.