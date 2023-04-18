How many siblings does Jessie James Decker have? DWTS alum details pregnant sister's ordeal

Former Dancing With the Stars contestant and country pop singer Jessie James Decker recently spoke about how her sister was treated on a flight. Decker took to Instagram on Sunday to express her frustration about her sister Sydney Ray Bass' experience on a United Airlines flight. Sydney, who is currently pregnant, was traveling with her two daughters, Blaire and Brooklyn Rae, when a staffer humiliated her.

Decker, who has two siblings, Sydney Rae Bass and John James, said that her sister texted her from the United Airlines flight. She said that Sydney is five months pregnant and has a high-risk pregnancy. Jessie James Decker told followers that during the flight, her niece Blaire spilled some popcorn in the aisle.

She added:

"The flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop."

Jessie James Decker's pregnant sister cried during the incident

On her Instagram story, Jessie James Decker shared how her sister struggled during the flight. Sydney has two children with her MLB player husband Anthony Bass.

Jessie James Decker continued that her sister was on her hands and knees as she cried in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted from the ordeal. She added:

"Her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."

People reported that Jessie James Decker's story has yet to receive a response from United Airlines.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant also said that the flight attendant told her sister that the spilled popcorn was a "safety hazard." Jessie James then said that it was United Airlines that gave her sister the popcorn earlier.

As she gave her fans updates on what was happening, Decker asked her sister where she got the popcorn from. She said that she initially believed that Sydney, who has a high-risk pregnancy, bought the popcorn from a newsstand. However, her sister informed her that since she had two flights, on the first flight with United, the airline gave the two girls the popcorn.

MLB player Anthony Bass called out the airline for the incident

Sydney Rae Bass' husband Anthony Bass took to Twitter to express his frustration and anger at the incident. He tweeted that the flight attendant made his 22-week pregnant wife clean up the mess.

Anthony Bass @AnthonyBass52 The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! https://t.co/vLYyLyJC54

While United Airlines has yet to respond to Jessie's stories, they responded to Anthony's tweet. They asked him to provide information about the flight and told them that they would be looking into the matter.

Although Decker and Bass did speak up about the issue, Sydney hasn't added much to the whole situation. However, Decker later posted a picture holding up one of her nieces at the airport captioned, "Popcorn hazard." As mentioned earlier, everything Decker had shared was on her Instagram stories, which have since expired as they only last 24 hours.

