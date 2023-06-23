How many siblings does Josh Young have? The Bachelorette season 20 suitor was raised by a single mother

Popular reality dating series The Bachelorette is back with a brand new installment. The fan-favorite show returns with season 20 on Monday, June 29, at 9 pm ET on ABC. It will feature the lead, Charity Lawson embarking on the journey of a lifetime as she looks to find love and a potential partner among the 26 charming suitors throughout the installment.

Josh Young will be seen on The Bachelorette season 20 trying to form a connection with Charity Lawson. He will be supported in the journey by his two younger brothers, and his entire family.

A Harvard Graduate student, he is the perfect combination of looks and intelligence. Viewers will have to wait and see how their connection progresses and how far he makes it on the show.

Charity Lawson was named the lead for season 20 in March 2023, which received a lot of love and support from fans. She became a fan-favorite after her appearance on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor.

Her time on the dating show ended right after her hometown date, which shocked her fans. They were thrilled to learn that she was given another chance to find her own love story.

Josh Young will be seen connecting with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette

Season 20 of The Bachelorette will see several charming suitors vying for Charity Lawson's heart. One among them is Josh Young, who is currently working for a non-profit to build international affordable housing. He will be seen impressing the lead from night one itself.

Josh pursued his Bachelor's Degree in Business, Organization, and Societies, and in Philosophical Studies, Business, and Philosophy from Franklin & Marshall College. He played four years of Varsity Football and three years of Varsity Wrestling during his college time, apart from holding several esteemed positions.

The Bachelorette suitor has since then worked as Business Analyst, Business Development Manager, and has had experience working in investment banking, and non-profits.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Josh has also helped run successful political campaigns and "worked with leadership in domestic and international government on innovative solutions to some of the world's biggest problems."

His official ABC bio describes him as selfless, which is an understatement. Josh is happy when he knows he's made someone's day better. The suitor comes from a loving family and has two younger brothers who helped raise him.

He was only six when his father passed away due to an accident. Since then, the brothers have been raised by a single mother.

Coming from a tight-knit family himself, The Bachelorette suitor plans to have a family of his own. He has even planned to have four kids one day. When he isn't working, a few of his favorite pastimes include playing board games and grabbing a drink at a "speakeasy bar."

Josh has recently been accepted into Harvard Kennedy School for a Master's in Public Policy. A few fun facts about the suitor include his favorite holiday being Easter, a lover of sunrise hikes, and camping in 27 national parks even before he turned six years old.

The Bachelorette bio for the suitor further reads:

"Josh is ready to begin the next chapter of his life and hopes that starts with Charity by his side!"

In his introductory clip on the show's social media page, Josh said:

"My name is Josh Young. I'm the oldest of three boys, raised by a single mom. And that's why I am who I am today...Charity definitely checks all my boxes. Coming home with the love of my life, that's in the cards for me."

Josh currently has over 3.3k followers on social media but that will only increase once he embarks on his journey on the dating series.

Season 20 of The Bachelorette promises a fair share of entertainment and drama. Charity Lawson has a large line of suitors to choose from, and the journey will be nothing short of chaotic. Viewers will have to wait and see how the lead takes on her journey and how it all pans out for her,

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

