How many songs does BLACKPINK have? Check out the girl group's entire discography 

The four-piece K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, which debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment stands as one of the most globally successful and influential groups in the music industry. As the members continue to increase the significance of their careers by adding more and more iconic and addictive songs to their discography, their fandom also simultaneously deepens and widens.
The group has showcased several experimentative qualities like playing with new beats and rhythms, exploring English lyrics, adding a unique edge to their choreographies, and more. Naturally, the group has built a diverse discography where several songs are popular and enthusiastically sung across the globe.
From studio album tracks to collaboration songs, BLACKPINK's discography carries up to 47 tracks, including their solo songs and excluding their Japanese versions and remixes.
All songs from BLACKPINK's discography in 2023
The group that debuted in 2016 has rolled out several single albums, studio albums, and EPs, that also carry exciting collaborations with various popular artists such as Selena Gomez, BIGBANG's Taeyang, Lady Gaga, and more. Additionally, they've also rolled out special tracks for their collaboration with companies outside the music industry like PUBG and for their own latest mobile game, BLACKPINK THE GAME.
Moreover, the groups also put forth special albums after all their world tours' setlists which presented the live, remix, or Japanese versions of their pre-released tracks. While the group continues to put forth exciting tracks, here's the list of all the albums and versions released by the group until November 2023.
Studio Albums
1) The Album (2020)
- How You Like That
- Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)
- Pretty Savage
- Bet You Wanna (Feat. Cardi B)
- Loversick Girls
- Crazy Over You
- Love To Hate Me
- You Never Know
2) Born Pink (2022)
- Pink Venom
- Shut Down
- Typa Girl
- Yeah Yeah Yeah
- Hard to Love
- The Happiest Girl
- Tally
- Ready For Love
3) BLACKPINK In Your Area (Japanese Version) (2018)
- BOOMBAYAH
- Playing With Fire
- STAY
- WHISTLE
- As If It's Your Last
- Forever Young
- Really See U Later
- Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
4) BLACKPINK Arena Tour 2018 "Special Final In Kyocera Dome Osaka" (Japanese)
- Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
- Forever Young
- Whistle (Acoustic Ver.)
- STAY
- Let It Be/ You & I/ Only Look At Me (Rosé solo)
- Yukino Hana (Jennie solo)
- SOLO (Jennie solo)
- Last Christmas / Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Kiss and Make Up (BLACKPINK Only Version)
- So Hot (The Black Label Remix)
- See U Later
- BOOMBAYAH
- Playing With Fire
- As If It's Your Last
- Really
5) BLACKPINK 2018 Tour 'In Your Area' Seoul
- Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
- Forever Young
- Stay
- Whistle
- You & I + Only Look at Me
- Solo
- Really (Reggae Version)
- See U Later
- Playing with Fire
- Boombayah
- As If It's Your Last
- Whistle (Remix Ver.)
- Stay (Remix Ver.)
6) BLACKPINK 2019–2020 World Tour in Your Area – Tokyo Dome (Japanese)
- Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
- Forever Young
- Stay (Remix)
- Whistle
- Kill This Love
- Don't Know What to Do
- Really
- See U Later
- Playing With Fire
- Kick It
- BOOMBAYAH
- As If It's Your Last
7) BLACKPINK 2021 'The Show' LIVE
- Kill This Love
- Crazy Over You
- How You Like That
- Don't Know What To Do
- Playing With Fire
- Lovesick Girls
- Love To Hate Me + You Never Know
- SOLO (Jennie)
- Gone (Rosé)
- Pretty Savage
- Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
- Whistle
- As If It's Your Last
- BOOMBAYAH
- Forever Young
Extended Plays
1) Square Up (2018)
- Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
- Forever Young
- Really
- See U Later
2) Kill This Love (2019)
- Kill This Love
- Don't Know What To Do
- Kick It
- Hope Not
- Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix)
3) BLACKPINK (Japanese) (2017)
- BOOMBAYAH
- Whistle
- STAY
- Playing With Fire
- As If It's Your Last
- Whistle (Acoustic ver.)
4) Kill This Love (Japanese Ver.) (2019)
- Kill This Love (Japanese Ver.)
- Don't Know What To Do (Japanese Ver.)
- Kick It (Japanese Ver.)
- Hope Not (Japanese Ver.)
- Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix) (Japanese Ver.)
Single Albums
1) Square One (2016)
- Whistle
- BOOMBAYAH
2) Square Two (2016)
- Playing With Fire
- Whistle (Acoustic Ver.)
- STAY
3) How You Like That (2020)
4) How You Like That (Japanese Ver.) (2021)
5) As If It's Your Last (2017)
6) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix Japanese Ver.) (2019)
7) Lovesick Girls (Japanese Ver.) (2021)
8) Pretty Savage (Japanese Ver.) (2021)
9) You Never Know (Japanese Ver.) (2021)
10) Pink Venom (2022)
11) Kiss and Make Up (with Dua Lipa)
12) Sour Candy (with Lady Gaga) (2020)
13) Ready For Love (PUBG Mobile) (2022)
14) The Girls (BLACKPINK THE GAME OST) (2023)
LISA solo songs
1) LALISA (Single Album - 2021)
- LALISA
- MONEY
2) Shoong! (with Taeyang) (2023)
3) S2 ( with Ozuna & Megan Thee Stallion) (2021)
Rosé solo songs
1) R (Single Album - 2021)
- On The Ground
- Gone
Jennie solo songs
1) SOLO (Single Album - 2018)
- SOLO
2) JENNIE Special Single [You & Me]
- You & Me
- You & Me (Coachella Ver.)
3) One Of The Girls (with The Weeknd & Lily Rose Depp) (2023)
JISOO solo songs
1) ME (Single Album - 2023)
- Flower
- All Eyes On Me
As fans continue to enjoy their vast and exciting discography, they also eagerly wait for more exciting songs to come their way.