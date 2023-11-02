How many songs does BLACKPINK have? Check out the girl group's entire discography 

The four-piece K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, which debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment stands as one of the most globally successful and influential groups in the music industry. As the members continue to increase the significance of their careers by adding more and more iconic and addictive songs to their discography, their fandom also simultaneously deepens and widens.

The group has showcased several experimentative qualities like playing with new beats and rhythms, exploring English lyrics, adding a unique edge to their choreographies, and more. Naturally, the group has built a diverse discography where several songs are popular and enthusiastically sung across the globe.

From studio album tracks to collaboration songs, BLACKPINK's discography carries up to 47 tracks, including their solo songs and excluding their Japanese versions and remixes.

All songs from BLACKPINK's discography in 2023

The group that debuted in 2016 has rolled out several single albums, studio albums, and EPs, that also carry exciting collaborations with various popular artists such as Selena Gomez, BIGBANG's Taeyang, Lady Gaga, and more. Additionally, they've also rolled out special tracks for their collaboration with companies outside the music industry like PUBG and for their own latest mobile game, BLACKPINK THE GAME.

Moreover, the groups also put forth special albums after all their world tours' setlists which presented the live, remix, or Japanese versions of their pre-released tracks. While the group continues to put forth exciting tracks, here's the list of all the albums and versions released by the group until November 2023.

Studio Albums

1) The Album (2020)

How You Like That

Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)

Pretty Savage

Bet You Wanna (Feat. Cardi B)

Loversick Girls

Crazy Over You

Love To Hate Me

You Never Know

2) Born Pink (2022)

Pink Venom

Shut Down

Typa Girl

Yeah Yeah Yeah

Hard to Love

The Happiest Girl

Tally

Ready For Love

3) BLACKPINK In Your Area (Japanese Version) (2018)

BOOMBAYAH

Playing With Fire

STAY

WHISTLE

As If It's Your Last

Forever Young

Really See U Later

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

4) BLACKPINK Arena Tour 2018 "Special Final In Kyocera Dome Osaka" (Japanese)

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

Forever Young

Whistle (Acoustic Ver.)

STAY

Let It Be/ You & I/ Only Look At Me (Rosé solo)

Yukino Hana (Jennie solo)

SOLO (Jennie solo)

Last Christmas / Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Kiss and Make Up (BLACKPINK Only Version)

So Hot (The Black Label Remix)

See U Later

BOOMBAYAH

Playing With Fire

As If It's Your Last

Really

5) BLACKPINK 2018 Tour 'In Your Area' Seoul

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

Forever Young

Stay

Whistle

You & I + Only Look at Me

Solo

Really (Reggae Version)

See U Later

Playing with Fire

Boombayah

As If It's Your Last

Whistle (Remix Ver.)

Stay (Remix Ver.)

6) BLACKPINK 2019–2020 World Tour in Your Area – Tokyo Dome (Japanese)

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

Forever Young

Stay (Remix)

Whistle

Kill This Love

Don't Know What to Do

Really

See U Later

Playing With Fire

Kick It

BOOMBAYAH

As If It's Your Last

7) BLACKPINK 2021 'The Show' LIVE

Kill This Love

Crazy Over You

How You Like That

Don't Know What To Do

Playing With Fire

Lovesick Girls

Love To Hate Me + You Never Know

SOLO (Jennie)

Gone (Rosé)

Pretty Savage

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

Whistle

As If It's Your Last

BOOMBAYAH

Forever Young

Extended Plays

1) Square Up (2018)

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

Forever Young

Really

See U Later

2) Kill This Love (2019)

Kill This Love

Don't Know What To Do

Kick It

Hope Not

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix)

3) BLACKPINK (Japanese) (2017)

BOOMBAYAH

Whistle

STAY

Playing With Fire

As If It's Your Last

Whistle (Acoustic ver.)

4) Kill This Love (Japanese Ver.) (2019)

Kill This Love (Japanese Ver.)

Don't Know What To Do (Japanese Ver.)

Kick It (Japanese Ver.)

Hope Not (Japanese Ver.)

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix) (Japanese Ver.)

Single Albums

1) Square One (2016)

Whistle

BOOMBAYAH

2) Square Two (2016)

Playing With Fire

Whistle (Acoustic Ver.)

STAY

3) How You Like That (2020)

4) How You Like That (Japanese Ver.) (2021)

5) As If It's Your Last (2017)

6) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix Japanese Ver.) (2019)

7) Lovesick Girls (Japanese Ver.) (2021)

8) Pretty Savage (Japanese Ver.) (2021)

9) You Never Know (Japanese Ver.) (2021)

10) Pink Venom (2022)

11) Kiss and Make Up (with Dua Lipa)

12) Sour Candy (with Lady Gaga) (2020)

13) Ready For Love (PUBG Mobile) (2022)

14) The Girls (BLACKPINK THE GAME OST) (2023)

LISA solo songs

1) LALISA (Single Album - 2021)

LALISA

MONEY

2) Shoong! (with Taeyang) (2023)

3) S2 ( with Ozuna & Megan Thee Stallion) (2021)

Rosé solo songs

1) R (Single Album - 2021)

On The Ground

Gone

Jennie solo songs

1) SOLO (Single Album - 2018)

SOLO

2) JENNIE Special Single [You & Me]

You & Me

You & Me (Coachella Ver.)

3) One Of The Girls (with The Weeknd & Lily Rose Depp) (2023)

JISOO solo songs

1) ME (Single Album - 2023)

Flower

All Eyes On Me

As fans continue to enjoy their vast and exciting discography, they also eagerly wait for more exciting songs to come their way.