How much money did Nicolette take home on Cheat episode 3? Cheat score, eliminations and more explored

Netflix's brand new quiz show Cheat aired its first four episodes on the platform on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3.01 am ET. Among the many game shows and trivia quizzes that viewers have witnessed on the platform, the brand new series has proven to add a fresh format and intriguing game questions. While the players will have to answer questions, they can choose to cheat, which adds more spice to the show.

In episode 3 of Cheat, Nicolette managed to cheat as well as call out fellow contestants on their cheating. She ultimately beat them all and win £19,000. She cheated the most throughout all of the rounds in the game show.

Every episode of the series, hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor, will see four players compete by answering a series of questions and battling it out to earn generous cash prizes. The catch, however, is that the contestants are allowed to make up lies to get away without answering the question. But they can only do so successfully if they are able to lie through to earn up to £50,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In every episode, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test, as they fight it out over three rounds to avoid elimination and build a jackpot worth up to £50,000."

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Cheat episode 3.

Cheat episode 3 saw the players catch on a lot of cheating

Episode 3 of Cheat began with the two hosts welcoming the four players. Lithemba is a lawyer and fashion writer from London, Nicolette works in recruitment, Leo is a business consultant from Stockport, and Ricky is a sales account manager from London. The four contestants had a chance to cheat throughout the series of questions asked to them by simply pressing a button.

If they weren't aware of an answer, they had to press the cheat button which would display the answer on a tiny screen in front of them. The prize money for each correct answer £1000 and a wrong one would cause them to lose the same amount. If its correct, fellow players can call out on the contestant if they think they've used the button.

The most accurate cheat hunter would advance to the next round and get to eliminate a player. Throughout the first round, the players got to call out fellow cheaters while also answering their own questions, and earned £12,000. However, they also didn't catch eight cheats, leaving them with only £4000 by the end.

Nicolette was the cheat hunter and she eliminated Lithemba from the show. The eliminated contestant had to return £1000 for every one of their cheated and wrong answers, and Lithemba contributed £3000, getting the total to £7000. Nicolette cheated thrice but was able to successfully hunt fellow cheaters and secure her place in the competition. While Leo cheated twice, Ricky did it only once.

For the second round on Cheat, the three remaining contestants had to answer four more questions each. This time, however, the prize money was raised to £3000. Throughout the round, they gave several wrong answers and cheated their way through, but they even caught a few of them. The jackpot stood at $19,000.

Four cheats weren't caught, which led the total to £7000. Nicolette was once again crowned the cheat hunter and this time, she decided to eliminate Leo, who contributed £12,000 right back into the account, getting the total again to £19,000.

By the end of the game show episode, Nicolette and Ricky entered the final round where they could only make a cheat accusation once. If they manage to successfully find the cheater, they will win. After an extremely close competition, Nicolette called her opponent on his cheating and won £19,000.

Cheat has been an extremely interesting game show to binge on. The series promises a lot of fun, games and more for viewers. Players come from diverse backgrounds and cultures and engage in some interesting games while also giving their best until one of them wins the grand cash prize.

Viewers can tune in to the four released episodes of Cheat currently streaming on Netflix. Episodes 5-8 will air next Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 3.01 am ET.

