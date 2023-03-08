The next edition of Outside Lands, the largest independent music festival in the US hosted at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California, is set to take place from August 11 to August 13, 2023.
The announcement of the three-day event, which will feature artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Ethel Cain, and Raveena, was made via the official Instagram page of the festival:
The cost of general tickets is $499 plus processing costs. The price of General+ tickets is $674 plus processing charges. The cost of VIP tickets is $1029 plus processing charges. Tickets for the Golden Gate Club cost $4899 plus processing costs. Beginning March 8, 2023, all tickets will be offered for sale via the festival's official website, https://www.sfoutsidelands.com.
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Odesza to headline Outside Lands 2023
Kendrick Lamar, who achieved critical acclaim with his second album, Good Kid, m.A.A.d city, released on October 22, 2012, and debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, is scheduled to be one of the headliners of Outside Lands 2023.
Another headliner at the Outside Lands this year is the Seattle rock band Foo Fighters, which was formed by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and rose to prominence with their third album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose, which was released in 1999, and received several Grammy Award nominations the following year.
Last but not least of the headliners is Odesza, an electronica duo from Bellingham, Washington, who rose to prominence with their third studio album, A Moment Apart, which was nominated for the Best Electronic/Dance album award at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
The full list of artists at the Outside Lands Festival 2023 is listed below:
- Kendrick Lamar
- Foo Fighters
- ODESZA
- Lana Del Rey
- The 1975
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Zedd
- Janelle Monáe
- Maggie Rogers
- FISHER
- Lil Yachty
- Noah Kahan
- Cigarettes After Sex
- J.I.D
- Interpol
- WILLOW
- Father John Misty
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Orville Peck
- aespa
- Beabadoobee
- L’Impératrice
- Cuco
- Nora En Pure
- Poolside
- Alvvays
- NIKI
- Alex G
- Soccer Mommy
- Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
- Monolink
- Raveena
- Trixie Mattel
- Mariah the Scientist
- ISOxo
- Holly Humberstone
- Lovejoy
- Becky Hill
- Joy Oladokun
- Jessie Murph
- Inhaler
- Crumb
- DOPE LEMON
- Gabriels
- Ethel Cain
- Zack Fox
- Cobra Man
- Samia
- TOPS
- Orion Sun
- The Jungle Giants
- Mild Minds
- Yaya Bey
- Nation of Language
- Donny Benét
- Evan Giia
- Manila Grey
- Nanna
- The Dip
- Eddie Zuko
- Wild Child
- No Vacation
- Pretty Sick
- Grace Ives
- Westend
- midwxst
- Wednesday
- UPSAHL
- Izzy Heltai
- Fake Fruit
- Venus & The Flytraps
Soma Tent:
- Âme b2b Trikk
- BLOND:ISH
- Claptone
- Coco & Breezy
- Daniel Avery
- Denis Sulta
- Disco Lines
- EREZ
- Justin Jay
- Kim Ann Foxman
- Loverground
- MISS DRE
- Nala
- Red Axes
- Sama’ Abdulhadi
- Tinlicker
- VNSSA
- WhoMadeWho
More about the artists headed to Outside Lands 2023
Raveena Aurora was born on September 30, 1993, and began singing at 11. On December 6, 2017, she released her debut EP, Shanti, to favorable reviews. Her second studio album, Asha's Awakening, which was released on February 11, 2022, was well-received by critics.
Hayden Silas Anhedönia, better known by her stage name Ethel Cain, is a singer-songwriter who received critical acclaim with her debut studio album, Preacher's Daughter, which was released on May 12, 2022.
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, better known by her stage name Lana Del Rey, is a singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her second studio album, Born to Die, which debuted as a chart-topper on the UK album charts, selling more than 116,745 copies within the first week of its release.