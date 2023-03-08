The next edition of Outside Lands, the largest independent music festival in the US hosted at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California, is set to take place from August 11 to August 13, 2023.

The announcement of the three-day event, which will feature artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Ethel Cain, and Raveena, was made via the official Instagram page of the festival:

The cost of general tickets is $499 plus processing costs. The price of General+ tickets is $674 plus processing charges. The cost of VIP tickets is $1029 plus processing charges. Tickets for the Golden Gate Club cost $4899 plus processing costs. Beginning March 8, 2023, all tickets will be offered for sale via the festival's official website, https://www.sfoutsidelands.com.

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Odesza to headline Outside Lands 2023

Kendrick Lamar, who achieved critical acclaim with his second album, Good Kid, m.A.A.d city, released on October 22, 2012, and debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, is scheduled to be one of the headliners of Outside Lands 2023.

Another headliner at the Outside Lands this year is the Seattle rock band Foo Fighters, which was formed by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and rose to prominence with their third album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose, which was released in 1999, and received several Grammy Award nominations the following year.

Last but not least of the headliners is Odesza, an electronica duo from Bellingham, Washington, who rose to prominence with their third studio album, A Moment Apart, which was nominated for the Best Electronic/Dance album award at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The full list of artists at the Outside Lands Festival 2023 is listed below:

Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters

ODESZA

Lana Del Rey

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Janelle Monáe

Maggie Rogers

FISHER

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

J.I.D

Interpol

WILLOW

Father John Misty

Tobe Nwigwe

Orville Peck

aespa

Beabadoobee

L’Impératrice

Cuco

Nora En Pure

Poolside

Alvvays

NIKI

Alex G

Soccer Mommy

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Monolink

Raveena

Trixie Mattel

Mariah the Scientist

ISOxo

Holly Humberstone

Lovejoy

Becky Hill

Joy Oladokun

Jessie Murph

Inhaler

Crumb

DOPE LEMON

Gabriels

Ethel Cain

Zack Fox

Cobra Man

Samia

TOPS

Orion Sun

The Jungle Giants

Mild Minds

Yaya Bey

Nation of Language

Donny Benét

Evan Giia

Manila Grey

Nanna

The Dip

Eddie Zuko

Wild Child

No Vacation

Pretty Sick

Grace Ives

Westend

midwxst

Wednesday

UPSAHL

Izzy Heltai

Fake Fruit

Venus & The Flytraps

Soma Tent:

Âme b2b Trikk

BLOND:ISH

Claptone

Coco & Breezy

Daniel Avery

Denis Sulta

Disco Lines

EREZ

Justin Jay

Kim Ann Foxman

Loverground

MISS DRE

Nala

Red Axes

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Tinlicker

VNSSA

WhoMadeWho

More about the artists headed to Outside Lands 2023

Raveena Aurora was born on September 30, 1993, and began singing at 11. On December 6, 2017, she released her debut EP, Shanti, to favorable reviews. Her second studio album, Asha's Awakening, which was released on February 11, 2022, was well-received by critics.

Hayden Silas Anhedönia, better known by her stage name Ethel Cain, is a singer-songwriter who received critical acclaim with her debut studio album, Preacher's Daughter, which was released on May 12, 2022.

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, better known by her stage name Lana Del Rey, is a singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her second studio album, Born to Die, which debuted as a chart-topper on the UK album charts, selling more than 116,745 copies within the first week of its release.

