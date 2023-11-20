How much was Shakira fined for Tax Fraud? Details explored

The Colombian singer and songwriter, Shakira, had been accused of defrauding Spanish authorities of €14.5 million or $15.7 million and was faced with the possibility of jail if found guilty.

Accompanied by her legal team, she appeared at the hearing on Monday morning, November 20, 2023, and ultimately reached a deal wherein she acknowledged the charges and consented to a 50% fine on the owed sum—amounting to €7.3 million or $7.98 million.

Alongside other major celebrities, Shakira received legal notices regarding Spanish income tax evasion. The Columbian singer was accused of evading tax from the period of 2012 and 2014 which brought her to court in Barcelona to settle the charges and a possible jail time of eight years.

Shakira additionally accepted a fine of €438,000 or $479445.75 to avoid a three-year jail time as per the first hearing on Monday. Let us learn more about the Spanish tax fraud and Shakira's play at that.

The Shakira tax fraud - Details explored

The Latin Grammy-winning singer was due in court on Monday, November 20, 2023, over Spanish tax evasion charges. The Columbian singer who now resides in Miami, Florida walked into the courtroom for the first hearing with her team of lawyers amid a media frenzy.

The potential consequences included an eight-year jail sentence and a €24 million fine, hinging on her alleged status as a Spanish resident from 2012 to 2014, subjecting her to Spanish income tax.

Despite facing previous charges of tax evasion of €6.6 million in 2018, Shakira claimed the present charges to be based on false grounds and an effort to set an example for the Spanish taxpayers using her celebrity status. She was sent out a legal notice along with other celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Diego Costa, all of whom have settled and paid, with the exception of Xabi Alonso who won a trial against the Spanish tax agency. The Hips Don't Lie singer mentioned in a September 2022 Elle interview last year,

“First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So, as of today, I owe zero to them. The Spanish tax authorities saw that I was dating a Spanish citizen and started to salivate. It’s clear they wanted to go after that money no matter what. They knew I wasn’t in Spain the required time, that Spain wasn’t my place of work or my source of income, but they still came after me, with their eyes on the prize.”

On Monday morning, Shakira walked into the courtroom in Barcelona in a powder pink pantsuit for her first hearing in a trial that is to last until December 14, 2023, and reached a settlement where she accepted the charges to avoid trials in Barcelona. She is expected to pay the amount owed in full which is €14.5 million, a 50% fine on the sum owed which is over €7.3 million, and a fine of €438,000 to avoid the three-year jail term in Spain.

In her statement released by her Spanish public relations agency, she said intending to safeguard her children and career amid the chaos:

“This decision to reach a deal responds to personal, emotional and sentimental reasons that have nothing to do with legal [reasons]. I have reached the conclusion that winning is not a victory if the price is that they rob you of so many years of your life.”

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll was married to Spanish former professional footballer Gerard Piqué for 11 years from 2011 to 2022. The couple resided in Barcelona with their two children in a property bought by the singer in 2012.