How much are tickets to Hangout Music Festival 2024? Presale, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

The annual Hangout Music Festival is scheduled to return in 2024 and take place in Gulf Shores, Alabama's beaches from May 17–19. This year's edition will be headlined by Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, and Odesza with tickets starting at $299 for a 3-day pass.

The complete lineup of Hangout Festival 2024 was revealed on the event's official X account on January 10, 2024. Top-tier acts such as The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, NLE Choppa, and All Time Low and more will also be performing.

Presale for tickets will begin on Friday, January 12, at 11 am Central Time, by registering via the Hangout Festival website. The festival offers multiple tiers of passes and lodging as well.

Tickets start at $299 for 3-day general admission passes, although the special price of $279 per ticket will be available if 4 passes are bought together. There are two entry levels: $1,299 for a 3-day VIP and $2,299 for a Super VIP, with extra benefits for each. If added at the time of purchase, tickets can also be combined with event items or shuttle passes to receive further savings.

The festival also has an Earn-A-Ticket Program which encourages local festival-goers to volunteer at the event in exchange for festival tickets and additional prizes.

Hangout Music Festival 2024 lineup

This year's lineup features an impressive mix of talent and star power with some of the biggest names in the industry set to perform during the 3-day event.

Alt-country singer Zach Bryan will be headlining a set after his chart-topping self-titled fourth album. Lana Del Rey will also be seen supporting her latest album Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd which was released on March 24, 2023. The final headliner will be the electronic music duo, ODESZA, who will be performing one of the few remaining shows as part of The Last Goodbye Tour.

Visitors will also get the opportunity to experience an eclectic mix of sets by dubstep DJ Subtronics, singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo, rapper Nelly and many more.

The current lineup for the Hangout Festival 2024 is given below:

Lana Del Rey

Odesza

Zach Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Cage The Elephant

Dominic Fike

Reneé Rapp

Jessie Murph

Alison Wonderland

Doechii

Nelly

Dom Dolla

Subtronics

NLE Choppa

Sexyy Red

A Day to Remember

Chappell Roan

Chromeo (DJ set)

Koe Wetzel

All Time Low

Daily Bread

David Kushner

Megan Moroney

Disco Lines

Matt Maeson

Qveen Herby

The Beaches

Del Water Gap

Dylan Gossett

Kasbo

Paul Russell

Wyatt Flores

Alana Springsteen

Austin Millz

Bunt.

Eliza Rose

Flyana Boss

G Flip

Hemlocke Springs

Le Youth

LF System

Little Stranger

Odd Mob X OMNOM: HYPERBEAM

The Stews

VNSSA B2B Nala

Westend

Brenn!

Jamie Wyatt

Laci Kaye Booth

Linka Moja

Tanner Adell

The Taylor Party

Willow Avalon

The dates, timings and stages at which these artists are set to perform have yet to be announced. Australian DJ Alison Wonderland and local singer-songwriter Jessie Murph will return for a second straight year after performing at the Hangout Festival 2023.

More about the Hangout Music Festival and its history

The Hangout Music Festival began in November 2009 and is the first major music event held on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. The 2023 edition of the festival featured eight headliners that included Lil Nas X, SZA, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Paramore.

This year, the festival is expected to gather around 40,000 attendees each day compared to its humble beginnings. The inaugural event saw around 15,000 daily visitors before the numbers tripled the following year. The festival officially lasts for three days: Friday to Sunday, although the event actually begins on Thursday with the Kick-Off Party that starts at 6 pm local time and requires a separate ticket.

Music lovers looking to beat the heat on this weekend in May should consider attending the Hangout Music Festival 2024 for some great live performances as well as local attractions like Hammock Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.