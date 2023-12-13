How much are tickets to Mad Cool festival 2024? Lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

Mad Cool festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 10, 2024, to July 13, 2024, in the Villaverde district of Madrid, Spain. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its seventh edition, having been held in 2016 and since then, except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were canceled due to the pandemic.

The 2024 edition of the festival, which will feature performances Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, Sum 41 and Avril Lavinge, via a post on its official Instagram page on December 11, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from December 14, 2023. The presale can be accessed by registering as a member Mad Cool member. General tickets will be available from December 15, 2023. General Tickets are priced at €195 and VIP tickets are priced at €427, exclusive of processing fees. Tickets can be purchased at the festival's official website.

Mad Cool festival 2024 lineup

Mad Cool is set to feature several prominent performers at its 2024 edition, such as Dua Lipa, Smashing Pumpkins, Pearl Jam, Sum 41, Avril Lavinge and more.

The full lineup for the Mad Cool festival 2024 is given below:

July 10, 2024 (Day 1)

Dua Lipa

The Smashing Pumpkins

Janelle Monae

Garbage

Rels B

Nothing But Thieves

Tom Odell

James Arthur

Kenya Grace

Soccer Mommy

Crawlers

Julieta

Jet Vesper

Swim School

Carlita

Kid Francescoli

Parra For Cuva

Claduia Leon

July 11, 2024 (Day 2)

Pearl Jam

Greta Van Fleet

Motxila 21

Keane

Michael Kiwanuka

Paul Kalkbrenner

Bomba Estereo

Mando Diao

Sofi Tukker

Larkin Poe

The Heavy

Black Honey

Kneecap

Blanco White

Merina Gris

Lawrence

Piem

Bonobo

CC:Disco

Adiel

Sugar Free

Lola Bozzano

July 12, 2024 (Day 3)

Sum 41

Jessie Ware

Black Pumas

Tom Morello

The Breeders

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Alvvays

Sleaford Mods

Acid Arab

Stay Homas

Gilipo Jazz

TLT

Mochakk

DJ Koze

Jayda G

Danilo Plessow

Lola Hard

July 13, 2024 (Day 4)

Bring Me Horizon

Avril Lavinge

The Gaslight Anthem

Arlo Parks

Ashnikko

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Genesis Owusu

The Warning

Chinchilla

Joel Culpepper

He.She.They Live

Another Blessed Madonna

Axel Bowman

HoneyLuv

More about Mad Cool 2024 headliners

Mad Cool 2024's headliners are a diverse set of performers, starting with Dua Lipa on July 10, 2023. Dua Lipa is best known for her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, which was released on March 27, 2020. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on several major album charts.

On Day 2, the headliner will be the iconic grunge rock band Pearl Jam. Pearl Jam rose to prominence with their debut studio album, Ten, which was released on August 27, 1991. The diamond-certified album remains the band's most successful album to date, having peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts respectively.

The Day 3 headliner will be the Canadian pop-punk band Sum 41. The band remains best known for their debut studio album, All Killer No Filler, which was released on May 8, 2001. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 7 on the UK album chart and at number 9 on the Canadian album chart respectively.

Day 4 will feature two headliners, Avril Lavinge and Bring Me The Horizon. Avril Lavinge is best known for her debut studio album, Let Go, which was released on June 4, 2002. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian album chart.

Bring Me The Horizon is best known for their fifth studio album, That's the Spirit, which was released on September 11, 2015. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian and Canadian album charts.