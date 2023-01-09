How did Noah Brady aka Pworddestroyer69 die? Tributes pour in as tattoo fanatic passes away

TikTok star and tattoo artist Noah Brady, who went by the moniker Pworddestroyer69, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. His mother, Rena Brady, confirmed that he died by suicide through a heart-wrenching Facebook post that read:

"He was a friend to all and one of the least judgmental people I know. Those who know him know that he wasn’t the same person he portrayed on social media. His heart was huge but the pain he carried was more than he could take."

Noah went viral on TikTok for sharing videos of him tattooing himself every day for a year starting in July 2021. The influencer tattooed several mundane items after receiving requests from his followers, including orange soda, juice boxes, and record players. He boasted a following of over 300k on TikTok and 17k on Instagram.

Fans were heartbroken to hear the news about the tattoo artist's passing, and they promptly took to the internet to express their feelings. One Twitter user commented:

kimmy🌪 @regkmans Noah aka pworddestroyer69 from tiktok died this morning and I am distraught to say the least Noah aka pworddestroyer69 from tiktok died this morning and I am distraught to say the least

"He will always be remembered as one of the brightest lights this world had": Tributes pour in for Noah Brady aka Pworddestroyer69

Fans and followers of Noah Brady mourned his loss as soon as the tragic news of his death surfaced on social media. They expressed how the TikToker managed to bring a smile to their face and how much they would miss him. Many stated that they were devastated and heartbroken that he had died by suicide. They also shared their support and prayers for Noah's grieving family.

One Facebook user stated:

"Oh Rena Smith Brady! This breaks my heart!! We all love him so much! No one could ever imagine this kind of pain! I'm so sorry!! Praying for your/ your family's healing and comfort!"

A tribute on social media (Image via Facebook/ @Amy Pape Hamilton)

Here are some of the comments seen on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter mourning the loss of the TikToker:

A tribute on social media (Image via Instagram/ @gaviinhiill)

J🥀 @JasonAmbriz2 one of my fav creators thanks for all the laughs Rest in Paradise Pworddestroyer69🥀one of my fav creators thanks for all the laughs Rest in Paradise Pworddestroyer69🥀✨one of my fav creators thanks for all the laughs

mina @waasiian i still can’t believe pworddestroyer69 from tiktok is gone, i’m genuinely sad i still can’t believe pworddestroyer69 from tiktok is gone, i’m genuinely sad

Zach with an H @SubieMetz Rip pworddestroyer69. I loved watching your videos 🥺 Rip pworddestroyer69. I loved watching your videos 🥺

Pworddestroyer69's mother tried to talk him out of taking his life

TikToker pworddestroyer69 with his mother (Image via Facebook/@Rena Smith Brady)

Rena Brady Smith, Noah's mother, was distraught as she informed fans of his demise. In a heartfelt message, she recalled the last few moments she spent with her son. According to Rena, Noah aka Pworddestroyer69 checked into a hotel at midnight "smiling" right before his demise. However, she explained:

"Sometimes you never know the pain behind someone’s smile."

She shared that in October 2022, Noah shared with her that he had been depressed since the 9th grade. She stated that she did everything she could in that short amount of time to help him.

Rena tried to talk Noah out of taking his own life but unfortunately, he stopped responding to her messages at around 5.18 am. Concluding her note, she shared the importance of mental health and urged everyone to check up on their loved ones.

