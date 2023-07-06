How old is Adam Smith? All about Billy Porter's husband amid separation news 

Actor, singer, writer, and director Billy Porter has separated from his husband Adam Smith. The decision was confirmed by the former’s spokesperson, Simon Halls, who told People:

“I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years.”

He further added how the decision was both amicable and mutual and was taken after a long consideration. Halls also clarified that the duo's love and support will continue for one another and there will be no further comment from either party on the matter. He also sought privacy on behalf of his boss on the matter.

Billy Porter (53) and Adam Smith (41) first met each other through mutual friends at a private dinner party in Hollywood in February 2009. Soon after, they began dating but broke up after a year. However, five years later, their love was rekindled on Smith’s birthday in 2015. They got engaged on New Year’s Eve in London, and two weeks later on January 14, 2017, got married in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan, with only 45 guests.

Since then, the couple has been seen making several public appearances, arm in arm, including in a few red-carpet events such as the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards and Grammy Awards 2022.

Billy Porter’s ex-husband Adam Smith is a men’s swimwear designer

Billy Porter's husband, Adam Smith, is the creative director of the men’s swimwear company The Smith Society (which he co-founded in August 2022), which bases its designs on vintage wear. In fact, during a magazine interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Smith told how he envisioned the swimwear line during the COVID-19 lockdown. He also mentioned:

"I've always been inspired by 1920s, '30s, and '40s swimwear. "My design aesthetic was emboldened as I watched gay culture and beyond embrace silhouettes and new ideas around what we wear and the tone it sets in a new and more open world of fashion."

Before becoming an entrepreneur, New York native Smith worked in sales for many leading fashion brands such as Chanel, Dita Eyewear, Marchon Eyewear, and Jil Sander Eyewear. He was also the co-owner of the eyewear company Native Ken from 2016 to 2018, as per his LinkedIn profile. Interestingly, Billy Porter’s ex-husband is a fine arts graduate from the California Institute of Arts, from where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 2003.

All you need to know about Billy Porter

Born William Ellis Porter II in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Billy Porter pursued his flair from acting at a young age. At first, he attended Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School following which he graduated from Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama with a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts in Drama.

He also earned a graduate-level professional program certification in screenwriting from UCLA and quickly rose to fame as a Broadway artist in the 1990s. Not only that, he won Talent Show Star Search in 1992, beating the likes of Britney Spears.

Some of the Broadway plays he has been part of include Grease (1994), Topdog/Underdog (2004), Jesus Christ Superstar (2004), Dreamgirls (2004), and Ghetto SuperStar: The Man That I Am (2005), among others.

However, his most notable role was as Lola in the Broadway blockbuster Kinky Boots in 2013, for which he received both Tony Award for 'Best Actor in a Musical and Drama Desk Award' and 'Outstanding Actor in a Musical.'

In addition, he acted in films like Donsky’s Twisted (1997) and Pose (2019) and also appeared on the talk show The RuPaul Show. His music career has also been distinguished with three solo albums, It’s Only Life: The Songs of John Bucchino, Love Rocks, and Billy Porter Presents the Soul of Richard Rodgers where he sends tribute to the iconic singer Richard Rodgers.

He became the first openly gay black man to win the Primetime Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series' for Pose. His memoir Unprotected was published in 2021.

